Why Restaurant Garlic Bread Always Tastes Better Than What You Make At Home

There's a je ne sais quoi quality about garlic bread made in restaurants that satiates your palate like homemade garlic bread never can. This is true for most people, unless you're a food wizard who knows the magic route to perfecting the side dish, which, by the way, isn't all that Italian despite what many think. So, what do restaurants do differently? While the answers vary, from using different varieties of cheese or a particular type of bread, to the proportion of each ingredient, one rule that's sacrosanct to most chefs and almost comes as a reflex is adding gobs of butter. The creamy-rich center you dig into in that warm, fluffy restaurant-made garlic bread essentially comes from butter — good quality butter. "Use more butter than you think [you need] to smear on your bread," Jonathan Basch, a chef at Cento Italiano in Columbus, Ohio, told Reader's Digest when asked about why garlic bread at restaurants always tasted better.

Of course, butter can make just about anything taste better (no surprise there). But chefs use a specific method to spread the butter without making it too greasy. According to Chef Jean-Pierre, one common garlic bread mistake is starting with cold butter. Softened butter spreads more easily and mixes well with herbs or garlic. And if you can get your hands on some good salted French butter, that would be even better. Add a bit of olive oil to the melted butter if you don't want your garlic bread to get too rich. Olive oil will help lighten the dish.