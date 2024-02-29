Garlic Bread Isn't All That Italian, Despite What You May Think

It's pretty unusual to go to an Italian restaurant and not see any sign of garlic bread on the menu. This buttery, sometimes cheesy bread has become a staple to serve alongside almost any Italian dish, from pasta to egglplant parm, and, as such, it's been well-associated with the European country for years. But, if you trace garlic bread back to its roots, you'd be surprised to learn that this dish did not actually originate in Italy. Rather, it's an Italian-American dish that took inspiration from another popular appetizer: bruschetta.

Garlic bread became popular in the mid-20th century; Italians began opening restaurants to serve their cuisine, including pizza and pasta, and garlic bread was a natural addition to the menu. Before that, though, nobody wanted to use garlic — Americans didn't love its heavy scent and pungent raw flavor. But thanks to a spike in Italian-American restaurants as well as Julia Child's cooking (which often included garlic) in the 1960s, this bulb vegetable is now a household staple.