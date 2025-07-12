Katie Couric's 5-Ingredient No-Bake Peanut Butter Balls Are The Reese's Dupe You've Been Craving

Reese's may have one of the best combinations of peanut butter and chocolate available, but they aren't the most healthy. Katie Couric knows that, and in an Instagram Reel with Kelly Rizzo, she demonstrates how to enjoy the power duo without so much sugar or fat. Couric makes peanut butter balls coated in chocolate that don't go in the oven, so you can have them ready in no time.

Like Couric's three-ingredient peanut butter sandwich, the hostess showed off a delicious snack that takes minimal effort. Rather than using regular peanut butter, she adds 1 cup of peanut butter powder for a lower-fat alternative. To bind it, the secret is ½ cup of applesauce, but don't worry about the end product tasting too much like apples.

Couric and Rizzo simply melted ½ teaspoon of coconut oil and some chocolate chips, leaving the quantity up to the viewer. They rolled out tablespoon-sized balls of the peanut butter and applesauce mixture, coated them in the melted chocolate, and then dropped them on a baking sheet. You can also sprinkle them with a pinch of sea salt to bring out the best flavor from the chocolate. After freezing them for about 20 minutes to harden the coating, you'll have one of the easiest, healthiest dupes for Reese's you can make.