Katie Couric's Unusual (But Delicious) 3-Ingredient Sandwich Couldn't Be Easier To Make
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Some flavors just work together and one of Katie Couric's favorite summer sandwiches is proof of this. The former "Today Show" host took to Instagram to share a sandwich filling combination that she has always loved but that others might find odd: peanut butter and bacon. Couric enjoys this dynamic duo packed between two slices of toasted sourdough, and what we love (aside from its simplicity) is how she doesn't skimp on the peanut butter.
Couric liberally spreads her Justin's Classic Peanut Butter on one piece of toasted sourdough before layering two slices of crunchy bacon on top of it and topping it off with the other slice of bread. After she bites into her beloved creation, Couric calls for a "moment of silence" to allow her taste buds to savor the sweet, savory, smoky, and tangy bite the sandwich offers. It has a bit of a peanut butter and bologna sandwich vibe but with a lot more crunch and personality.
Upgrade Katie Couric's sandwich
While Katie Couric had many sandwich lovers at the word "bacon," there's more to this favored pork and peanut butter pairing than meets the eye. The variety of textures engages the senses and works in harmony. Creamy smooth peanut butter that begins to melt as it warms on the crisp, lightly toasted sourdough bread brings together contrasting flavors and consistencies that are enhanced by one another. Add that prized crispy bacon, and the crunch factor is amplified to a culinary level that is off the charts.
This sandwich is a blank canvas waiting for you to put your thumbprint on it. If you like homemade peanut butter, consider smoking the peanuts for an added layer of taste. Break out your fig, pear, and strawberry jams. Add a drizzle of honey for a floral sweetness that will fill all the nooks and crannies of your bread. Spice it up with slices of jalapeno, or give it a soft element using thin chunks of banana or apple. Sprinkle a little granola on the peanut butter, or go all out and upgrade your bacon to ridiculously good with a glaze of maple syrup, molasses, or honey. The options are only limited by your imagination and what you have in the pantry or fridge.