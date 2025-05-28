Katie Couric's Unusual (But Delicious) 3-Ingredient Sandwich Couldn't Be Easier To Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some flavors just work together and one of Katie Couric's favorite summer sandwiches is proof of this. The former "Today Show" host took to Instagram to share a sandwich filling combination that she has always loved but that others might find odd: peanut butter and bacon. Couric enjoys this dynamic duo packed between two slices of toasted sourdough, and what we love (aside from its simplicity) is how she doesn't skimp on the peanut butter.

Couric liberally spreads her Justin's Classic Peanut Butter on one piece of toasted sourdough before layering two slices of crunchy bacon on top of it and topping it off with the other slice of bread. After she bites into her beloved creation, Couric calls for a "moment of silence" to allow her taste buds to savor the sweet, savory, smoky, and tangy bite the sandwich offers. It has a bit of a peanut butter and bologna sandwich vibe but with a lot more crunch and personality.