The Lint Roller Hack For Easy Clean Up In The Kitchen

A lint roller can work wonders in the kitchen. Here are more ways of how you could be using it.

Lint rollers are particularly helpful with big messes, and there aren't many messier experiences than taking on a baking project. From picking up spilled flour to grabbing those sprinkles you spilled beside the sink, a lint roller is essential for those messy endeavors. Picking up miscellaneous remnants aside, a lint roller is also handy if you happen to break a dish. After you've swept up the bigger shards with a broom, try using a lint roller to grab all the tiny pieces you left behind. Plus, if you're struggling to clean that incredibly annoying gap between your counter and your stove or underneath your oven, a lint roller is good there too. Using the sticky roller is better than other products like a broom, which can push crumbs further back into hidden corners. And lastly, if you're ever trying to avoid lugging your vacuum out of the closet to clean up any mess, ask yourself if a lint roller can work as a quick fix.

While a lint roller works well in many situations, it might not be the best for other things, like liquid spills. In those cases, sometimes you have to grab a mop. Nonetheless, a lint roller is still always a handy tool to have in your kitchen cleaning toolkit.