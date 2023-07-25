The Lint Roller Hack For Easy Clean Up In The Kitchen
If you're cooking as often as we are, little smudges and crumbs are practically a physical part of your kitchen. They stick to your countertops and hide underneath the oven. It's inevitable. While using a paper towel or wipe to lift these guys away is the norm, they often end up pushing some of the mess around rather than picking it all up. Well, we have a very easy and unexpected fix for that problem.
If you want to keep up with the pesky crumbs in your kitchen, consider keeping a lint roller handy when you cook. This helpful tool is good for more than just getting pet hair off of your pants — it also works great on your countertops. Rather than smudging the mess around and leaving a little behind, a lint roller picks up all the crumbs thanks to the sticky adhesive paper. And with a disposable lint roller, you can just peel off the dirty sheet and throw it away when you're done. Simple as that. Plus, it's helpful with more than just crumbs too.
More ways to clean up your kitchen with the help of a lint roller
A lint roller can work wonders in the kitchen. Here are more ways of how you could be using it.
Lint rollers are particularly helpful with big messes, and there aren't many messier experiences than taking on a baking project. From picking up spilled flour to grabbing those sprinkles you spilled beside the sink, a lint roller is essential for those messy endeavors. Picking up miscellaneous remnants aside, a lint roller is also handy if you happen to break a dish. After you've swept up the bigger shards with a broom, try using a lint roller to grab all the tiny pieces you left behind. Plus, if you're struggling to clean that incredibly annoying gap between your counter and your stove or underneath your oven, a lint roller is good there too. Using the sticky roller is better than other products like a broom, which can push crumbs further back into hidden corners. And lastly, if you're ever trying to avoid lugging your vacuum out of the closet to clean up any mess, ask yourself if a lint roller can work as a quick fix.
While a lint roller works well in many situations, it might not be the best for other things, like liquid spills. In those cases, sometimes you have to grab a mop. Nonetheless, a lint roller is still always a handy tool to have in your kitchen cleaning toolkit.
Other easy hacks for a quick kitchen clean
If you haven't caught on by now, lint rollers are much more versatile than most people think. Let's dig into what other unlikely instruments can help you clean your kitchen and what exactly they are capable of.
First, let's talk steamers. While these might be intended for clothes, they help loosen the grime from your oven or microwave. Just steam the mess and wipe it away. If you're wanting to do a deeper clean, your garden sprayer can actually double as a mini power washer. Just cover any spaces you don't want to deep clean and spray away with the cleaner of your choice. If you're having problems with a stinky garbage disposal, toothpaste is a great odor reducer, so you can use it on this or any other smelly dishes or appliances. And as always, never underestimate the power of toothbrushes to get into those hard-to-reach spots.
There are many unconventional objects you can use to clean, so don't let your imagination limit you.