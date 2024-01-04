14 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Pretzels

Pretzels don't necessarily require one specific type of yeast, which is nice. However, pay close attention to your recipe since different types require specific care and measuring amounts. For instance, with instant dry yeast, mix it directly into the recipe with no special prep beforehand. However, if you use active dry yeast, it's a mistake not to proof it first, especially if you've already opened the package or it's been sitting in your pantry for a while.

If you fail to do a check test, you might make the dough only to find out the pretzels aren't going to rise. Since using bad yeast is entirely avoidable, why not take a few minutes to double-check that your yeast is still active? Add warm water, the yeast, and sugar to a bowl, then allow it to rest for approximately five minutes. If the mixture bubbles up and turns airy, you're good to go. You can incorporate it into the other components as usual. However, if it doesn't turn foamy, you must use a fresher product.

On the other hand, fresh yeast is already activated but is much more perishable than the other types, so you can't use it if you haven't refrigerated it. When making pretzels, bring it to room temperature and break it into small pieces. Don't just throw it in the dough without dissolving it in the water first because the chunks won't be evenly distributed.