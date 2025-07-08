Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Cognac?

Cognac is that brown liquid that screams sophistication in a bottle. It's the type of alcohol you can imagine someone sipping on while playing blackjack in Monte Carlo, winning hands only. But you don't have to travel to the French Riviera or pay the luxury price to experience this French brandy. If you have a membership, you can find a nice bottle of Costco's Kirkland Signature XO Cognac, also known as extra old cognac, nestled somewhere between a kayak and some muffins. And before you start to wonder if it's good (like some of the other big brands behind Costco's products), the label states that Peyrat-Associés & CIE, or Maison Peyrat, a family-owned distillery located in Cognac, is the maker.

Maison Peyrat has been around since 1920, and it certainly has some accolades worthy of puffing out its chest and strutting like a peacock. In 2013, Wine Enthusiast Magazine called its XO Cognac one of the 50 best spirits in the world. The Cognac it produces for Costco's signature brand is aged 12 to 21 years in French oak barrels. Its taste is often described as full-bodied with notes of vanilla, honey, almond, and chocolate. And if the taste doesn't get you, the price will.