You Only Need 2 Ingredients For A Classic French Connection Cocktail

The French Connection is a classic cocktail that exudes simple sophistication. Made with just two ingredients — cognac and amaretto — it balances bold flavors with subtle nutty sweetness, which comes from the almond-like flavor of the amaretto. Whether you're winding down after a long day at work or toasting a special occasion with friends or family, the French Connection is an effortless, delicious cocktail choice that's so easy to make. Whether you choose a young versus slightly older VSOP or an X.O brandy, any cognac will work in this cocktail.

This cocktail is named after the 1971 Gene Hackman film of the same name, The French Connection. Like the film's narrative, the cocktail reflects an air of mystery and refinement. It has since become a staple in the world of classic drinks for its simplicity and rich, warm flavor. It is on the sweeter side, something to keep in mind when selecting a cocktail to sip on its own or pairing with food.