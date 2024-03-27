Here's What Those Numbers On The Bottom Of Your Pyrex Dishes Mean

Glass cookware is super-common in American kitchens, and it all started with the brand Pyrex. This heat-safe glass cookware was originally created in Corning, New York, in the early 1900s, and it's been a staple for home cooks for generations.

While most of the Pyrex in today's kitchens are everyday, clear glass casserole dishes and liquid measuring cups, there are many serious collectors in search of rare pieces. They're so dedicated that they'll even get vintage Pyrex patterns tattooed. One of the ways that collectors know what to look for is the three or four-digit number codes pressed into the bottom of each piece. If you've ever flipped over your pie plate or casserole dish and wondered what all those numbers are about, they're simply product codes that are assigned to each style and size of dish. If you're thinking about collecting, or you just want to identify a stash of pieces you inherited, it's a good idea to get to know Pyrex's somewhat secret model number codes.

The model numbering system evolved over the decades since Pyrex first came into existence, but, to this day, there is one useful tip to remember when you're reading a code: The last number in the code almost always corresponds to the volume capacity of the dish. The trick, however, is to know which series of Pyrex you're using.