Stanley Tucci's Lazy 3-Ingredient Breakfast Sandwich Is The Best Way To Start Your Day

Stanley Tucci's breakfast sandwich sounds delicious and may inspire you to experiment with your own edition. Thanks to their simplicity, breakfast sandwiches are easy to adapt. But if you want to take your breakfast sandwich to the next level, choosing what type of bread you want to use is a good place to start. It has to be hearty enough to hold the fillings, yet soft enough to not give your mouth a workout.

Bagels, croissants, biscuits, or English muffins are some of the usual, tried and true suspects. Just don't forget those frozen waffles and pancakes. Pop them in the toaster and they make an excellent base for a breakfast sandwich. Still, if you want to step it up, try some warm, slightly toasted pita bread. Fill a pocket with a fried egg and some delicate anchovy fillets for a Mediterranean twist.

If anchovies are not your thing but you still want an upscale protein, opt for mortadella. What exactly is mortadella? This underused pork is fatty and flavored with spices and pistachios. When you fry it, the edges crisp up, kind of like bologna. Add some creamy scrambled eggs with cheese, and nestle it all between warm ciabatta and you've got yourself an Italian riff on the classic breakfast sandwich.