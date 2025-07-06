Stanley Tucci's Lazy 3-Ingredient Breakfast Sandwich Is The Best Way To Start Your Day
Breakfast sandwiches are comfort food — there's a reason people love McDonald's Egg McMuffin. A fried egg flanked by melted cheese and a slice of Canadian bacon, all sandwiched between two ends of an English muffin is comfort food at its best. But when Stanley Tucci makes a simple three-ingredient breakfast sandwich, it's anything but simple. Tucci's take on this morning favorite is a slightly more sophisticated version using creamy scrambled eggs, fried Italian ham, and plain old white bread. While he skips the cheese, it will still have you rushing to the fridge.
In his memoir, "What I Ate in One Year: (and Related Thoughts)," the actor wrote that after a day of travel, "I scrambled some eggs, fried up some prosciutto cotto (cooked sliced Italian ham), [and] slapped it all between two pieces of lightly toasted white bread from the 1950s-era bakery around the corner." This breakfast was so satisfying, he slipped into bed and nodded off. It makes sense that the "Devil Wears Prada" alum would opt for prosciutto since it is also a primary ingredient in his elevated grilled cheese or what he calls his "desert island sandwich."
Adapt Tucci's breakfast sandwich
Stanley Tucci's breakfast sandwich sounds delicious and may inspire you to experiment with your own edition. Thanks to their simplicity, breakfast sandwiches are easy to adapt. But if you want to take your breakfast sandwich to the next level, choosing what type of bread you want to use is a good place to start. It has to be hearty enough to hold the fillings, yet soft enough to not give your mouth a workout.
Bagels, croissants, biscuits, or English muffins are some of the usual, tried and true suspects. Just don't forget those frozen waffles and pancakes. Pop them in the toaster and they make an excellent base for a breakfast sandwich. Still, if you want to step it up, try some warm, slightly toasted pita bread. Fill a pocket with a fried egg and some delicate anchovy fillets for a Mediterranean twist.
If anchovies are not your thing but you still want an upscale protein, opt for mortadella. What exactly is mortadella? This underused pork is fatty and flavored with spices and pistachios. When you fry it, the edges crisp up, kind of like bologna. Add some creamy scrambled eggs with cheese, and nestle it all between warm ciabatta and you've got yourself an Italian riff on the classic breakfast sandwich.