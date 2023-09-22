What Exactly Is Mortadella And What Is It Made Of?

You'll never find bologna in Bologna. The classic American lunchmeat and the Italian city it's named after are only distantly related. Long before the days of bologna sandwiches and Oscar Mayer jingles, there was mortadella. It's the signature sausage of Bologna and a wildly popular deli item around the world to this day. Mortadella is the predecessor of today's bologna sausage (a.k.a. "baloney"), but it's a far more nuanced product with a rich history behind it.

Traditional Italian mortadella is a steamed sausage made from finely ground pork, blended with bits of pork fat, peppercorns, and oftentimes, pistachios. The fat must come from the pig's neck; it has an exceptionally high melting point, which keeps it solid even after the sausage is cooked. This creates a white speckles throughout the meat, the visual calling card of mortadella.

Mortadella has been made in the region of modern-day Bologna since ancient times. The city's archeological museum houses a stone carving from the Roman era depicting a group of pigs along with a mortar and pestle. It is thought that the name "mortadella" is derived from mortar, the original tool used to pulverize pork into a smooth sausage texture. Another theory suggests that the name comes from "mirto," the Italian for myrtle, as myrtle berries were used to season mortadella before peppercorn became widely accessible. Today, Bologna is still the mortadella capital, but there are many other regional varieties worth trying.