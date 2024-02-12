13 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Using Their Range Hood

Your range hood is the unsung hero of your kitchen. They may not be glamorous or flashy, but range hoods perform a vital function when you're cooking food, namely pulling air containing smoke, grease, and humidity out of the atmosphere above and around your pan. The hood then either filters the air, removing the impurities, before returning it into your kitchen, or it kicks the air out of your home entirely through a system of ducts. Doing this serves several vital functions: Not only does it make your kitchen's air nicer to breathe, smell better, and improve its overall quality, but it also helps to prevent moisture and grease buildup.

Sounds simple, right? Unfortunately not. Range hoods may seem as easy to use as flipping on a switch, but simple errors like turning them on too late can make them largely ineffective. Failing to maintain them properly can also cause range hoods to become useless over time, and forgetting about some key features can make your cooking and cleaning experiences much trickier. Let's get under the hood of these appliances so that you're using them to their full potential.