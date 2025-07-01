One Of The Best Restaurants In Spokane Is Hidden Down An Unmarked Stairwell
If you didn't know what you were looking for, you might walk right past it. Located in the basement of one of Spokane's oldest landmarks, the Cracker Building, Hogwash Whiskey Den doesn't announce itself with neon or sidewalk signage. Instead, you'll have to find the right unmarked stairwell — a detail that's become part of its mythology. Descending those stairs feels less like heading to dinner and more like making a discovery. It wouldn't feel out of place on a list of some of America's most secret restaurants — the kind you have to know someone to even find.
Hogwash is basically a modern speakeasy — a bar designed to mimic the hidden drinking spots of Prohibition-era America. However, Hogwash isn't playing dress-up. The space leans hard into its roots: exposed masonry, reclaimed wood, low ceilings, even charred wooden posts from an old warehouse fire that somehow add to the warmth instead of detracting from it. There's no kitsch or vintage overkill.
It certainly caught the attention of some locals. One Reddit user called it "probably my favorite place to go in town." The vibe backs it up — cozy, low-lit, and easy to fall for fast. Judging from reviews on platforms like Yelp, the crowd is mixed: date nights, regulars, even a few curious newcomers who seem a little surprised that their best meal in Spokane might be happening in a basement. But that's part of the appeal — the unlikeliest setting for one of the city's best-kept dining secrets.
Whiskey first, but stay for the food
If you manage to find a seat, don't waste it. The drink list may pull you in — after all, cocktails do always taste better from a bar, especially when that bar's hiding in a basement. One of the standouts is the Hogwash Milk Punch, a house signature that bartender Simon Francis Moorby spent years dialing in — but the food is where Hogwash flips the script. Behind the menu is chef Joseph O'Neal, who somehow makes it make sense when a brisket grilled cheese shows up next to whiskey barrel-aged shoyu ramen and okonomiyaki tater tots. There's no one theme, just a rotating set of globally inspired, carefully built dishes.
No reservations, no pressure — just high-level execution across the board. And for those who take their spirits seriously, Hogwash doubles as home base for the Whiskey Society, a membership program aimed at everyone from total beginners to those who can explain the difference between bourbon and scotch in their sleep.