Why Cocktails Always Taste Better From A Bar Vs At Home

Have you ever tried to recreate a favorite bar drink at home, only for it to come up short? For cocktail enthusiasts, this can be a frustrating experience. Even if you have the exact recipe and follow it to the letter, a cocktail made at home never seems to have the same pizzazz as one that's made for you by a professional. It's not some mystical alchemy or grand mystery — there are many factors that go into making cocktails, and both major and subtle differences that cause the gap between those made at home and those made in a bar or restaurant setting.

After spending two decades behind a bar as a mixologist, cocktail creator, and beverage manager, I've seen firsthand what makes a drink go from good to great. While you may never be able to reach the heights of quality that a professional bartender can achieve, having an understanding of these factors can help to elevate your home cocktail experience — and perhaps make you better appreciate the delicious drinks you get to enjoy when you're out and about. Read on to find out many of the reasons why those cocktails hit different.