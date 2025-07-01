Why We Ranked These Store-Bought Frozen Chicken Wings The Worst In Our Taste Test

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If a sudden craving for chicken wings strikes and you need a fast solution, frozen wings are your best bet because most of the work is already done. However, not all frozen wings are created equal, so to help you figure out which brands you should avoid, we ranked seven store-bought frozen chicken wings from worst to best. Our tester considered taste, smell, and texture after preparing each brand of chicken wings according to the instructions. And it's clear that there's one bag you should leave on the shelf.

Perdue Air Fryer Ready Lemon Pepper Crispy Chicken Wings ranked dead last. While the skin had a nice citrusy, buttery taste with a hint of black pepper, the chicken itself was a bit bland. Additionally, the wings were so greasy that it overshadowed the good aspects.

Nevertheless, consumer reviews are mixed, but there are enough negative comments to prove that our tester isn't the only one with complaints. One Target customer writes, "rubbery wings, would not recommend," while another declares them "too salty to eat." Meanwhile, one Amazon reviewer comments that the wings are just "okay" and that they are confused by the good reviews. Another person describes them as "a tray of soggy, gooey, sad excuses for chicken wings that tasted like disappointment."