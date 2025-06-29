The Tell-Tale Sign Your Canned Food Might Have Botulism

Canned food is known for its convenience and long shelf life. However, these hermetically sealed foodstuffs are not impervious from spoilage. In particular, if canned food exhibits any bulging, that's a giant warning sign that it may contain the deadliest natural toxin known.

Bulging or swollen cans may be contaminated by the bacteria Clostridium botulinum, which causes a rare but serious illness in humans known as botulism. These bacteria produce a neurotoxin that attacks the central nervous system. Ingestion of botulinum toxin causes difficulty in breathing, muscle paralysis, and if not treated quickly with an antitoxin, death.

Complicating the dangers of this toxin is the fact that botulism-contaminated food might smell, appear, and even taste normal. Even though swollen cans can be caused by several other factors such as improper storage, overfilling, and temperature extremes, any bulging canned food should be immediately discarded. The potential risk of botulism is just too great.