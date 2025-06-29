Audrey Hepburn's Go-To Dinner Was Only 5 Ingredients And So Easy To Make

Audrey Hepburn is celebrated for her timeless elegance and charm on the big screen, but this "Breakfast at Tiffany's" star is also remembered for some of her food choices. Hepburn's favorite Italian meal was the simple Italian classic, spaghetti al pomodoro; however, as glamorous as her life was, she was not out every night dining at popular hotspots. Her go-to meals were humble, hearty, and sometimes eyebrow-raising, including her famous spaghetti with ketchup, which required nothing more than pasta, unsalted butter, extra-virgin olive oil, ketchup, and some grated Gruyère cheese for serving.

A child of World War II, Hepburn often experienced shortages; foods like fresh tomatoes were a luxury, and her family frequently faced food insecurity. In fact, the family was once forced to eat turnips and boiled grass, and regularly had to make use of simple ingredients. Spaghetti with a sauce made from ketchup was just that, and it often served as comfort food. Still, this isn't ketchup squirted all over those lovely noodles like an abomination. Hepburn used just a dollop as a base, much like the average home cook uses canned tomatoes for a simple tomato sauce. Of course, what makes her pasta with ketchup unique is not just the use of this condiment but the technique used to create it.