Did The Original Chef Boyardee Really Cater For A U.S. President?

Most of us think of Chef Boyardee as an iconic brand of shelf-stable Italian meals available in conventional grocery stores across the United States. Especially if you grew up in the '70s, '80s, or '90s, you may have fond memories of downing a can or two of the brand's ready-made lasagna or beef ravioli. Apart from Chef Boyardee being the name and face associated with the canned pasta of your childhood, Hector Boiardi (born Ettore Boiardi) was, in fact, a real person. Of the many ways Hector Boiardi made a name for himself in the early 1900s, a few sources claim he catered President Woodrow Wilson's second wedding in 1915. However, the historical documentation confirming this assertion is foggy at best.

In truth, before Boiardi began streamlining the production of home-cooked spaghetti and meatballs, he worked hard to prove himself as a chef. Immigrating from Italy as a teenager, Boiardi secured jobs working in the kitchens of both the Plaza Hotel in New York City and the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. Around this time sources claim that young Boiardi helped prepare food for the 28th president's second wedding reception. The Chef Boyardee website claims Boiardi "oversaw catering" of President Wilson's marriage to Edith Bolling Galt while sources like Smithsonian Magazine assert Boiardi was the point person for this prime event. Yet, is there any hard, historical evidence to back these claims?