Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Meal Was A Simple Italian Classic

The movie-going world knows Audrey Hepburn as the sunglasses- and tiara-wearing heroine of "Breakfast at Tiffany's," to say nothing of the many other romantic classics she helmed in the second half of the 20th century. Others know her for her stint as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, which involved advocating for children's rights across the globe. Meanwhile, those close to her knew her as a terrific cook with a yen for Italian cuisine — pasta especially.

In "Audrey at Home: Memories of My Mother's Kitchen," Hepburn's son Luca Dotti recalls one particular dish that had his mom's heart. "If it isn't too complicated, a lovely, simple [spaghetti] al pomodoro with a bit of olive oil would make me so happy," he recalls her saying to restaurant servers when presented with "elaborate and ambitious menus."

Like some of the most beloved Italian dishes, pomodoro favors quality over quantity. A bare-bones version of the sauce, which takes its name from the Italian word for a yellow-tinted tomato, might merely call for tomatoes, good olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and basil. Here's how Hepburn put her own spin on it.