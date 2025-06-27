This McDonald's UK Filet-O-Fish Ad Was So Controversial It Had To Be Pulled From Air

For an ad that runs just 90 seconds, McDonald's UK's "Dad" spot packs in a surprising amount of emotional weight — and then tries to tie it all together with tartar sauce. The 2017 commercial, created by the agency Leo Burnett, follows a young boy questioning his mother about the father he never knew. He wants to know if they had anything in common — eye color, football skills, taste in music — but each answer seems to highlight their differences. The dad was tall, athletic, confident, and brown-eyed. The boy, clearly, is not.

Then they stop at a McDonald's. The mother glances at her son's face and sees tartar sauce on his chin, just like his dad used to get when eating a Filet-O-Fish. "That was your dad's favorite, too," she says with a small smile. The music swells. They connect — not through shared traits or memories, but over a fish sandwich and a napkin moment. It's supposed to be sweet. For many, it just felt bizarre.

Viewers — especially those who had lost parents themselves — accused the ad of trivializing childhood bereavement for corporate gain. Grief charity Grief Encounter reported being flooded with calls from concerned parents and criticized the brand for reducing shared mourning to a menu item. McDonald's apologized then pulled the ad entirely from all media. And though it's not one of the most well-known scandals in McDonald's history, it was enough to force an internal creative review — and to put the Filet-O-Fish in a very weird spotlight.