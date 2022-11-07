Why A Burger King Ad Once Caused Controversy In China

It's safe to say that the world of advertisements is something we're all familiar with. Whether it's on TV, a YouTube video, or even on this very website, you're going to be seeing advertisements. But while most advertisements are at most annoying, there have been some that have gotten people talking in ways that were never intended.

McDonald's in the United Kingdom, back in 2017, was the subject of what some would call a cynical attempt to capitalize on grief. As The Drum reports, the advertisement in question featured a young boy remembering his deceased father through the enjoyment of a Filet-O-Fish sandwich, a ploy that many saw as shameless exploitation of bereavement and loss.

In 2014, sandwich juggernaut Subway was slammed for a "sexist" Halloween commercial that attempted to market the chain's sandwiches as a "health food" towards women — you know, so they could fit into those "sexy" Halloween costumes (via The Hollywood Reporter). You may even remember Carl's Jr. commercials, which featured bikini models eating oversized hamburgers (via Eater).

While these commercials were probably not intended to rile anyone up, it just goes to show that what some may find harmless, others will find offensive. A business must always be incredibly careful and thoughtful in what it says when making a message to the public. Which brings us to one particular incident that involved Burger King, a new burger, social media, and Chinese culture.