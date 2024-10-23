Goldfish Is Officially Changing Its Name, And We Almost Didn't Believe It
It worked for the Patagonia Toothfish, so why can't it work for the Pepperidge Farm Goldfish? That's right, for this week and this week only, Pepperidge Farm has changed the name of their iconic Goldfish to Chilean Sea Bass.
Nothing but the name is changed in order to "reinforce that Goldfish crackers are not just for kids," Goldfish explained in a press release. "They look just like Goldfish. They taste just like Goldfish. Except they're called Chilean Sea Bass. So sophisticated. So adult," the company proclaims in a cheeky Youtube video.
You have to know when and where to fish in order to catch this limited-time packaging as the snack with the new name is only available online at ChileanSeaBassCrackers.com from now until October 30th. New fish are restocked at 9 am EST and sell out fast. Hurry over now so you can have a little extra fun with Julia Child's favorite Thanksgiving appetizer next month!
What's behind the name change
Much like the rebranding of the Patagonia toothfish to Chilean sea bass, the temporary name change is meant to invoke sophistication. It's a tongue-in-cheek joke made by the agency Mischief to appeal to Gen Z and adults. They hope to expand their reach further into the adult market, which already makes up over half of their sales. Janda Lukin, executive VP and chief marketing officer, Campbell Snacks, tells Ad Age that there is "tremendous upside" to getting into even more households.
In the recent past, Goldfish has gained the attention of older consumers with its Old Bay seasoning, Frank's RedHot, and most recently, its Spicy Dill Goldfish flavors. This new campaign, which includes a video across all platforms and a collaboration with the influencer "Dude With Sign," shows the intent to capture a younger audience as they grow up.