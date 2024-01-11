Goldfish Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Grahams Review: It's Like Eating An Air Freshener

In 1974, Japanese company Sanrio and designer Yuko Shimizu introduced to the world the adorableness that is the character Hello Kitty. The little white cat, sporting a tilted red bow in her hair, has a spread-out pair of eyes, a yellow nose, and, notably, no mouth whatsoever. According to her Sanrio bio, "Her hobbies include baking cookies and making new friends." To celebrate her 50th year of cuteness, her parent company teamed with the makers of Goldfish to bake up a limited-edition, special batch of its graham crackers — Goldfish Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Grahams.

On the sleek, dark salmon-colored packaging of these Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Grahams, Hello Kitty herself greets buyers. She hides behind a single, tiny strawberry cake that she's holding in her precious paws. On the back of the bag, the punny mantra "Be Your Berry Best" further invites eaters to tear it open and dig right in on this birthday party grub.

Since Hello Kitty doesn't have a mouth, and therefore may never know what her Grahams taste like, Daily Meal decided to help her and the rest of us find out. So, are these strawberry Hello Kitty Goldfish the cat's meow, or do they make us want to ferociously hiss? Without further ado, here is my chew and review.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.