5 Fast Food Restaurants With Vegan Options
Does going vegan mean you need to give up fast food? Absolutely not. As plant-based eating becomes more mainstream, the vegan food market is experiencing explosive growth. According to Research and Markets, this sector is expected to more than double in size over the next eight years, and luckily, fast food restaurants are taking note.
Technically, you've always been able to order vegan options at fast food joints, like Taco Bell's black beans and rice or Chick-fil-A's waffle fries. But nowadays, vegan fast food options are expanding, and for this article, we've chosen to focus on something different. Rather than highlighting accidentally vegan sides or complicated menu hacks that require multiple substitutions, we've identified five fast food chains that genuinely embrace vegan dining.
The restaurants below offer complete plant-based meals that require no modifications, substitutions, or special requests. You won't need to ask for "no cheese" or say "hold the meat." Instead, these establishments have created full vegan options, designed to be ordered exactly as they appear on the menu. So, for those vegans who miss the convenience of fast food, here are five chains that prove you can have your plant-based cake and eat it too.
Plant Power Fast Food
Plant Power Fast Food serves up classic fast food fare, including burgers, fries, and milkshakes. But as the name implies, everything at this joint is entirely plant-based, meaning vegans can order absolutely anything on the menu. The wide array of choices covers all those crave-worthy items usually unavailable to plant-based eaters like bacon cheeseburgers, buffalo wings, and carne asada burritos.
Burger lovers even get to choose between two plant-based patties: a 'Beefy' patty made of pea protein, or a Hippie patty made from black beans, roasted cashews, and veggies. The 'chicken' featured in sandwiches, wraps, and the Caesar salad is made from soy and wheat protein, while the 'carne asada' comes from marinated soy curls. Craving a hearty side to accompany that main? Go for the chain's Iconic Fries loaded with melted American cheese, caramelized onions, and secret sauce. While anything mentioning cheese and secrets would make most vegans sweat, there's nothing to worry about here; the chain's cheeses are made from a coconut oil base mixed with vegetable starch.
While Plant Power Fast Food is vegan heaven, the chain also accommodates other dietary preferences by sharing which items are spicy or gluten-free (and which have a gluten-free option). The only downside to this restaurant is that it has limited locations. It's solely in California and Nevada for now, but considering how quickly the vegan food market is growing, there's no telling where this chain could pop up next.
PLNT Burger
For Northeast residents, PLNT Burger represents the ultimate vegan fast food experience. There, every single menu item is vegan by design. So, while McDonald's fries aren't considered vegan (thanks to milk products listed as ingredients), PLNT Burger guarantees an entirely plant-based product. However, the innovative menu goes beyond basic burgers and fries, offering an impressive range of American classics alongside creative culinary surprises.
The comfort food options include breakfast sandwiches, chili dogs, and crispy chik'n nuggets. The chain's creativity extends to beverages with organic combinations like mandarin cardamom and strawberry dragon fruit, plus indulgent desserts, including cookies, shakes, and soft-serve ice cream. PLNT Burger also dives into uncharted waters with its Save the Bay Fillet sandwich, featuring faux fish, and the Happy Crabby sandwich with plant-based crab.
What sets PLNT Burger apart even further is its nut-free environment. All 13 Northeastern locations are completely free of tree nuts and peanuts, making it a rare safe haven for vegans with nut allergies. We'd imagine this is a small subset of the population, but regardless, those folks are already facing severely limited dining options, so this fast food joint offers them both convenience and choice.
Chipotle
When it comes to vegan Mexican-inspired fast food, your best bet is Chipotle. Taco Bell does have vegan options, including black beans with rice and cinnamon twists. But if you want a proper meal, you'll have to make alterations to normal menu items. That means asking for bean burritos without cheese or veggie power bowls sans the creamy toppings. Chipotle, on the other hand, makes ordering stress-free for vegans — and has several plant-based bases and toppings.
Chipotle's build-your-own ordering system is ideal for vegans since customization is built into the experience rather than feeling like a special request. The foundation starts strong with vegan-friendly items like chips, rice, crispy corn, and flour tortillas, plus the chain's signature plant-based protein Sofritas — a seasoned, braised tofu that delivers a satisfying flavor. Moving through the ordering line becomes straightforward. Simply choose your type of entree (burrito, bowl, salad), then layer on rice, beans, veggies, and Sofritas. Just make sure to stick to all the vegan options, which are fairly obvious. The company prides itself on using simple, natural ingredients, so what you see is typically what you get!
As one user on Reddit explains, "Chipotle is one of the few places with vegan options that actually gives you more for your money than less. Most other places do not allow you to substitute or give you a price break when you leave off the meat and cheese." At Chipotle, vegans can load up on Sofritas and extra vegetables in place of meat, while avoiding upcharges for queso.
Panda Express
Panda Express is one of the most popular American Chinese fast food joints out there, and luckily, that cute little black and white panda bear offers vegan items as well! You can order side dishes like super greens, steamed rice, and vegetable spring rolls. And unlike other Chinese chains, the chow mein is made without eggs, containing only vegan ingredients. However, the two mains that really caught our eye were the Beyond Original Orange Chicken and eggplant tofu.
Beyond Original Orange Chicken has come and gone throughout the years. It was rolled out for testing in 2021 and brought back for a limited time in 2022 then again in 2024. However, it was popular each time, and if it continues doing well with patrons, it may officially join Panda Express menus nationwide. Until then, you might be able to find it at participating stores, and since California boasts nearly 30% of all Panda Express locations, your chances are higher in this West Coast state.
If your local Panda Express doesn't have the beloved Beyond Original Orange Chicken, try the eggplant tofu, which comes with browned tofu, eggplant, and bell peppers in a sweet and slightly spicy brown sauce. Craving dessert afterward? As a light treat, go for the fortune cookies, which are complimentary with every meal and also vegan. For a more substantial dessert, the chain's apple pie roll comes with sweet apple filling in a crispy, sugar-coated roll.
Slutty Vegan
Slutty Vegan started off super small — in an Atlanta apartment to be exact! Pinky Cole started selling scrumptious vegan burgers on social media, quickly developing a cult following that led to the opening of her first brick-and-mortar location in Atlanta in 2018. Since then, the chain expanded to five locations across Georgia, New York, Alabama, and Maryland, with a sixth location in Florida under development.
We're not surprised that the fast food chain is becoming so successful, given its reputation for selling incredible-tasting cuisine. The Slutty Vegan's "Dancehall Queen" even made our list of the 101 best burgers in America for its flavorful patty and funky yet delicious toppings. This plant-based patty is loaded with vegan cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, sweet jerk plantains, and Slut Sauce all on a vegan Hawaiian bun. Extra toppings can include pickles, jalapeños, and the chain's signature Slutty Strips Vegan Bacon.
The menu includes several other crave-worthy items that take vegan comfort food to the next level. There are plenty of burgers, a Philly cheesesteak, and Hooker Fries, which are topped with vegan ground beef, cheese, and jalapeños. Meanwhile, regular fries can be dipped into Slut Sauce, chili sauce, ranch, BBQ sauce, and Hunny Mustard. To wash it all down, guests can enjoy lemonade or a colorful Slutty Slushie, and for dessert, indulge in sweet potato pie or banana pudding. As the name suggests, everything is vegan, so come hungry and get slutty with all these oh-so-satisfying options!