5 Fast Food Restaurants With Vegan Options

Does going vegan mean you need to give up fast food? Absolutely not. As plant-based eating becomes more mainstream, the vegan food market is experiencing explosive growth. According to Research and Markets, this sector is expected to more than double in size over the next eight years, and luckily, fast food restaurants are taking note.

Technically, you've always been able to order vegan options at fast food joints, like Taco Bell's black beans and rice or Chick-fil-A's waffle fries. But nowadays, vegan fast food options are expanding, and for this article, we've chosen to focus on something different. Rather than highlighting accidentally vegan sides or complicated menu hacks that require multiple substitutions, we've identified five fast food chains that genuinely embrace vegan dining.

The restaurants below offer complete plant-based meals that require no modifications, substitutions, or special requests. You won't need to ask for "no cheese" or say "hold the meat." Instead, these establishments have created full vegan options, designed to be ordered exactly as they appear on the menu. So, for those vegans who miss the convenience of fast food, here are five chains that prove you can have your plant-based cake and eat it too.