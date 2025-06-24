How AI Could Change Fast Food
Remember that curious look the fast-food staff gives you when you say you want eggs, the least popular topping to add to your burger, for yourself? We've been there. Not particularly for eggs, but we all have our not-so-popular or quirky preferences, a part of what makes people unique. You might have also had to repeat a custom order, not because the staff didn't care, but because the request was just that out-of-the-box. Well, that's about to change.
With A.I. stepping in, major chains like Wendy's are rolling out drive-thru systems powered by artificial intelligence that can handle more than 200 billion possible order combinations and get them right with nearly 99 percent accuracy. Soon, you'll be able to order your wackiest food mashup (without anyone judging you) and get it bang on time. The chain has already tested Wendy's FreshAI, which is what the new platform is called, and it plans to roll it out across 500 U.S. locations by the end of 2025. And this isn't the only cool thing A.I. is bringing to the fast-food world.
You must have heard how KFC tried 3D-printing chicken nuggets. The fast-food chain might soon start serving these alongside other menu items and could even use the technology for wings and drumsticks (yes, with bones!). Will these nuggets be dressed in KFC's new saucy mix? We aren't sure yet, but we do know that printed nuggets will not only be able to boost efficiency, but they may also help reduce food waste. Let's take a look at a few more ways A.I. is revolutionizing fast food.
Artificially intelligent chefs could replace their human counterparts
Imagine Rosie from The Jetsons, the multitasking robot housekeeper, only now, she's a whiz in the kitchen. That's become a reality, and it's perhaps the most apparent futuristic introduction brought into the fast food world by A.I.
A culinary robot is already part of our lives in a few restaurants across the world, one of the first of which started in California's Pasadena at CaliExpress by Flippy. The fully automated restaurant has robots flipping your beef patty and cooking up your fries. Then there's the salad chain Sweetgreen, which opened its first automated Infinite Kitchen outlet in Naperville, Illinois. Sweetgreen uses robotic salad-making chefs that can assemble up to 500 salads and bowls per hour, though marination and dressings are still handled by humans.
Some robotic chefs go even further, aiming to mimic human capabilities. Scientists in Cambridge have come up with robot chefs that can taste the food to check for the balance of flavors! Though they are yet to be put to commercial use, they could soon be a part of our reality. In fact, according to a study by Aaron Allen & Associates, over 82% of restaurant roles could potentially be supplanted by robots.
Optimized production and anticipated delivery shortages are possible with AI
Around 60 million tons of food, about 40% of the total food supply in the U.S., is thrown away every year, and restaurants make up a significant portion of that. But A.I. is gradually stepping in to help food chains reduce waste by improving demand forecasting. In simple terms, it's helping prevent both overstocking and understocking ingredients.
One household name that is embracing this much-needed technology is McDonald's. The fast-food juggernaut is planning to roll out A.I. across 43,000 of its restaurants in order to optimize ingredient use and manage supplies more efficiently. The move is expected to help the chain cut back on food waste and lower operational costs.
The technology will also help in predicting when customers are likely to place an order, making way for faster delivery and a smoother kitchen flow. Domino's is already using this technology to make pizzas "before people order them," according to CEO Russell John Weiner (via Quartz). The pizza chain also aims to use A.I. to predict delivery shortages and optimize pizza production.
AI could customize and provide alternative ingredients for traditional fast food recipes
Want to indulge in a burger oozing with cheese without giving a second thought to calories? That delicious dream many of us have wished for over the years might soon become a reality, thanks to A.I. It might sound too good to be true, but A.I. is studying food at a molecular level to find alternative ingredients that can recreate traditional comfort foods. And one of the major ingredients being experimented with is cheese!
A.I. is also helping create customized food plans for people. So if you've ever hesitated to try a new dish out of fear it might include an allergen, that worry might soon be a thing of the past. Whether you're trying to pack more protein into your meals or boost your iron intake, A.I.-driven apps like RxDiet are helping consumers manage their nutritional needs through medically tailored meal plans featuring fresh ingredients and behavioral support. A few health firms have already partnered with the brand to provide customized food to patients.
AI-powered drive-thrus could automate the ordering experience
One of the more evident uses of A.I. in the culinary world is drive-thrus, which sometimes use voice recognition and natural language processing to automate the ordering experience. Instead of a human taking your request, an A.I.-powered voice assistant speaks to you, much like a chatbot, and sends the information directly to the kitchen.
Several chains like McDonald's and Yum Brands (the parent company that runs KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and The Habit Burger Grill) have started testing the technology. Even Wendy's has started using Google-powered A.I. drive-thrus to improve efficiency and accuracy.
However, it might take time to perfect the technology. The system still has a few loopholes, which have led to numerous incorrect orders, some of which can be seen in TikTok videos of ordering gone wrong at McDonald's drive-thrus. Perhaps that's why the fast food chain has removed automated A.I.-based ordering from more than 100 locations across the U.S. Some of the clips even show customers interacting with the bots in real time. The chain does, however, intend to revisit this technology in the future.
AI-powered kiosks could boost personalization
While A.I. is already helping you place your order by speaking to a bot at drive-thrus, A.I.-powered kiosks are taking the technology up a notch by providing consumers with details about the menu, along with the option of paying without any need for a cashier. It's a technology that can make human workers almost obsolete in the future, one of the concerns in the labor shortage argument behind the rise of A.I. fast food workers. A lot of McDonald's outlets are equipped with this technology for ordering and payment.
These kiosks are even helping create a personalized dining experience. How? By curating content and offering recommendations based on your past orders and preferences. They do this through advanced data analytics. So if you tend to avoid dairy or meat, you'll see more vegan options, similar to how Instagram's algorithm surfaces content tailored to you. While these tech-driven changes are exciting and seem to be revolutionizing food for the better, it's hard to imagine what might come next if this is where we already are, at least in the culinary world.