How AI Could Change Fast Food

Remember that curious look the fast-food staff gives you when you say you want eggs, the least popular topping to add to your burger, for yourself? We've been there. Not particularly for eggs, but we all have our not-so-popular or quirky preferences, a part of what makes people unique. You might have also had to repeat a custom order, not because the staff didn't care, but because the request was just that out-of-the-box. Well, that's about to change.

With A.I. stepping in, major chains like Wendy's are rolling out drive-thru systems powered by artificial intelligence that can handle more than 200 billion possible order combinations and get them right with nearly 99 percent accuracy. Soon, you'll be able to order your wackiest food mashup (without anyone judging you) and get it bang on time. The chain has already tested Wendy's FreshAI, which is what the new platform is called, and it plans to roll it out across 500 U.S. locations by the end of 2025. And this isn't the only cool thing A.I. is bringing to the fast-food world.

You must have heard how KFC tried 3D-printing chicken nuggets. The fast-food chain might soon start serving these alongside other menu items and could even use the technology for wings and drumsticks (yes, with bones!). Will these nuggets be dressed in KFC's new saucy mix? We aren't sure yet, but we do know that printed nuggets will not only be able to boost efficiency, but they may also help reduce food waste. Let's take a look at a few more ways A.I. is revolutionizing fast food.