The Labor Shortage Argument Behind The Rise Of AI Fast Food 'Workers'

Have you noticed a longer-than-usual wait at your favorite fast food chain or local restaurant? There's a reason why: a massive labor shortage. It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the job market, with many employees leaving the workforce due to health concerns, taking early retirement, or assuming new family responsibilities. This has been especially obvious in the retail and food sectors, but artificial intelligence (AI) can potentially help fill the gap.

Many restaurants are already implementing AI technology to help ease the strains of the ongoing workforce shortage. These machines may not look like Rosey the Robot from the Jetsons cartoon, but they can do a lot to help keep a restaurant running, even if there are not enough human workers on staff. While some people see AI as the future of fast food and retail, others have concerns about how it's being used and what it means for exasperating the labor shortage issue.