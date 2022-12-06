Daily Meal Survey: What Is Your Favorite Topping To Add To Your Burger?

Burgers are one of the most easily customizable foods. While a ground beef patty is the classic choice, those following a plant-based diet can enjoy non-meat options, like a black bean burger or the Impossible burger (per Economist Impact). The most commonly used buns for hamburgers are fluffy, white bread or potato buns, but you may want to shake it up with a pretzel bun or brioche bun — or even a ramen noodle bun if you're feeling adventurous.

Of course, when it comes to making the perfect burger, toppings only add to the fun. Some might feel strongly about what kind of cheese should be added to a cheeseburger. Whether you like to shake it up with every order, or you prefer to stick to your go-to toppings, most people know what they do and don't like on their burgers. In an exclusive survey, Daily Meal asked people to vote on what their favorite burger topping was, and more than 600 readers responded.