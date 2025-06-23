The Absolute Best Way To Keep Cut Watermelon Fresh

Can't finish a whole watermelon? No problem! Cut watermelon lasts anywhere from four to seven days when stored properly, and keeping it at peak freshness is easier than you think. Simply refrigerate it as soon as possible while limiting any air exposure.

Maintaining optimum freshness starts by picking the perfect watermelon at the store. Look for any imperfections, like cuts or holes, that would allow air — and subsequently bacteria — into the fruit. Once you've brought your watermelon home and sliced it, cover and refrigerate unused portions immediately. Not sure how much you'd like to eat? You can always store it after snacking, but the sooner the better. Oxygen speeds up the breakdown of fruit, as does keeping the exposed flesh at room temperature.

The way you cover your watermelon before storing depends on how it's cut. Larger slices like wedges or sticks can be tightly covered in plastic wrap, while smaller cubes and bite-size pieces work best in airtight containers. Whether wrapping or using a container, the goal is to limit air exposure as much as possible. Cut watermelon can be safely stored between 9 and 36 degrees Fahrenheit. However, while you can safely freeze watermelon, it turns the flesh mushy and alters the flavor, which is why we recommend refrigerating instead. The fridge's temperature range preserves both taste and texture better than freezing does.