Yes, You Can Freeze Watermelon (But Keep This Tip In Mind)

It's natural to want to freeze summer in its tracks when it comes to all the beautiful produce that's in peak season, especially when it comes to watermelon. Wedges of this beloved, crisp fruit are a staple at barbecues and backyard pool parties with family and friends. The good news is you can freeze it so you can make a refreshing watermelon granita or a spiced watermelon juice to sip on during those last warm days closing out the summer months and leading up to fall; however, there are a couple of caveats to keep in mind — the biggest tip to keep in mind is you cannot freeze one of these babies whole.

Clearly, it would take up a lot of real estate in your freezer and this fruit is heavy to begin with. If it were to freeze, it would feel even heavier since watermelon is about 92% water. To get started, you must use fresh watermelon and not pieces that are on the verge of spoiling. The rinds and seeds have to be removed prior to placing your bright red fruit chunks into a freezer-safe bag and in the freezer. This is because the seeds will turn rock hard and it is tougher to remove the fruit from the rind when it is frozen.