Yes, You Can Freeze Watermelon (But Keep This Tip In Mind)
It's natural to want to freeze summer in its tracks when it comes to all the beautiful produce that's in peak season, especially when it comes to watermelon. Wedges of this beloved, crisp fruit are a staple at barbecues and backyard pool parties with family and friends. The good news is you can freeze it so you can make a refreshing watermelon granita or a spiced watermelon juice to sip on during those last warm days closing out the summer months and leading up to fall; however, there are a couple of caveats to keep in mind — the biggest tip to keep in mind is you cannot freeze one of these babies whole.
Clearly, it would take up a lot of real estate in your freezer and this fruit is heavy to begin with. If it were to freeze, it would feel even heavier since watermelon is about 92% water. To get started, you must use fresh watermelon and not pieces that are on the verge of spoiling. The rinds and seeds have to be removed prior to placing your bright red fruit chunks into a freezer-safe bag and in the freezer. This is because the seeds will turn rock hard and it is tougher to remove the fruit from the rind when it is frozen.
Its taste and texture will change
Using seedless watermelon will eliminate the need to remove the seeds later on, but regardless if you use seedless watermelon or watermelon with big black seeds, the best way to store watermelon to achieve ultimate freshness is to place your slices, balls, or triangle-shaped watermelon pieces on a parchment lined baking sheet in a single layer. Put it in the freezer and let it flash-freeze for about an hour. Then remove it and place it in your freezer-safe container and then back in the freezer until you are ready to use.
Your frozen watermelon will be good for up to eight months. That said, you may want to adjust your expectations for what it will taste like and how you can use it in your cooking repertoire. Thawed watermelon is not going to have the same level of sweetness or the same texture as when it is fresh. It tends to taste a little like puree once it has been frozen and thawed.
Use ice cube trays
You don't have to thaw your watermelon at all if you want to eat it as a snack. Eating it while it is frozen is refreshing and gives the fruit a needed rigidity so it doesn't turn to mush in your hands. That said, because it can taste like puree, it can also be easier to go ahead and puree and freeze it in ice cube trays. You can then use these frozen watermelon ice cubes in smoothies, a bubbly Prosecco, or your next watermelon margarita. If you have some ice pop sleeves, you can also use the watermelon puree to make your own ice pops.
Freezing this fruit is a wonderful way to savor it for months to come but, sadly, watermelon that has been frozen and thawed is not going to work well in your summer salads or any dishes where your watermelon needs to be crisp, crunchy, and fresh. Just remember to slice it up before freezing and you're good to go.