Why You Should Always Stock Up On This Oil For Your Pantry

Stocking your kitchen with the right staples can be subjective based on your household's cooking and eating habits. But if you are wondering what the essential pantry ingredients are that will be used the most, start with cooking oils, specifically refined avocado oil. This highly processed oil is made by pressing the flesh of fresh avocados and has gained favor with athletes like Tom Brady. But celebrity endorsements aside, avocado oil has been touted as a highly versatile oil thanks to its neutral taste, high smoking point, and long shelf life.

Avocado oil smokes at 510 to 520 degrees Fahrenheit and has the highest smoking point of the plant-based oils you can choose from. This means it is great for frying foods. But this isn't its only merit. Where coconut or sesame oil can be overwhelming and clash with other flavors, avocado oil has a velvety, buttery, and nutty taste that is quite mild. All of this is good news for your cooking and baking needs.