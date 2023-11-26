It Turns Out You Can Sample Pretty Much Anything At Whole Foods
Whole Foods Market is the one-stop shop for all of the organic goods of our dreams. With 20,000 products lining the shelves, any foodie would have a field day exploring the unique and creative items the multinational grocery chain has to offer.
However, for shoppers trying to stay within the limits of their weekly grocery budget or the bounds of their limited refrigerator, freezer, and pantry space, deciding which novel food products to invest in can be a daunting task. After all, Whole Foods has long upheld its reputation as the most expensive grocery store. Seasoned shoppers may stick to the Whole Foods cult classics, like the store-brand Cape Cod trail mix, ginger sparkling water, or mochi ice cream, but when looking to try out a different product, there are literally thousands of directions one can take.
The company has foreseen this situation, and its solution may come as a shock: Shoppers are allowed to try any product in the store before making their purchase.
The product testing fine print
Whole Foods shoppers might be pleasantly surprised to know that store policy allows shoppers to try out any product they please. According to the company website, every store implements a "try before you buy" policy, and no items are off-limits. From fresh produce to packaged pantry staples, every shopper is entitled to taste an item of interest before adding it to their cart.
For items that are not so easily resealed, you may have even greater luck. In an interview with Glamour, a Whole Foods employee explained, "For something perishable like yogurt, team members may offer shoppers a free product so they can take it home and try it ... That may not happen every time you ask for a sample, but your odds are good."
The policy is not overtly advertised in stores, as all the free-of-charge giveaways would eventually add up. Like the best day of the week to shop at Whole Foods, it's an insider tip, but all shoppers could benefit from being in on it.
The importance of employee assistance
The "try before you buy" policy should not be confused with opening a product on your own and snacking in the aisles as you continue to shop. This act muddies the legal and ethical waters of grocery store etiquette. As reported by Today, one grocery store professional took to Twitter to share his opinion on the matter, saying: "As a manager at a grocery store, I view it as stealing if you eat something before paying for it. If you're that hungry, pay for the item you wish to eat first and then continue shopping."
The most vital part of the sampling process is to ask an employee first. This will help you avoid suspicions of sneaking before buying, and it will keep the sampling process as sanitary as possible. As long as you ask, any employee should gladly open up a box of cereal or a tub of salsa, no strings attached.
For different shoppers, different products will hit or miss, so you may want to take advantage of the unique Whole Foods taste-testing opportunity before investing in something new.