It Turns Out You Can Sample Pretty Much Anything At Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market is the one-stop shop for all of the organic goods of our dreams. With 20,000 products lining the shelves, any foodie would have a field day exploring the unique and creative items the multinational grocery chain has to offer.

However, for shoppers trying to stay within the limits of their weekly grocery budget or the bounds of their limited refrigerator, freezer, and pantry space, deciding which novel food products to invest in can be a daunting task. After all, Whole Foods has long upheld its reputation as the most expensive grocery store. Seasoned shoppers may stick to the Whole Foods cult classics, like the store-brand Cape Cod trail mix, ginger sparkling water, or mochi ice cream, but when looking to try out a different product, there are literally thousands of directions one can take.

The company has foreseen this situation, and its solution may come as a shock: Shoppers are allowed to try any product in the store before making their purchase.