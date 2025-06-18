The 3-Ingredient Comfort Meal Sarah Jessica Parker Makes On Repeat

If you're a fan of HBO's "And Just Like That" (and its precursor "Sex and The City") and you also love simple yet delicious meals, then you need to know about the three-ingredient comfort food that Sarah Jessica Parker — aka Carrie Bradshaw herself — makes on repeat. The three ingredients you need? Pork or baby lamb chops, olive oil, and butter.

While on an episode of Ruthie's Table 4, a food podcast, Parker explained her favorite meal in detail. She said, "So I use Kerrygold butter and just a touch of olive oil so the butter doesn't burn, and I salt and pepper the baby lamb chops and throw them in, and that's it." She noted that she specifically uses salted butter, not unsalted. It's also clear that Kerrygold is her go-to butter brand — and we agree, as we have Kerrygold listed among our seven butter and margarine brands you should buy.

Describing why she loves the meal so much, Parker added: "You can taste all the fat. You can smell the fat when it's cooking. And [it's] simple. Put them in the pan with olive oil and salt and pepper and, ah, heaven!" In the interview, Parker mentions both pork and lamb chops, so it seems she uses this simple method of adding butter and olive oil (with salt and pepper seasoning) for both. With this in mind, feel free to choose either meat option to try out Parker's comfort meal. And if you go with the latter, make sure to remember the tip to keep in mind when buying lamb chops: Buy cuts that are at least one inch thick.