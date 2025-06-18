The 3-Ingredient Comfort Meal Sarah Jessica Parker Makes On Repeat
If you're a fan of HBO's "And Just Like That" (and its precursor "Sex and The City") and you also love simple yet delicious meals, then you need to know about the three-ingredient comfort food that Sarah Jessica Parker — aka Carrie Bradshaw herself — makes on repeat. The three ingredients you need? Pork or baby lamb chops, olive oil, and butter.
While on an episode of Ruthie's Table 4, a food podcast, Parker explained her favorite meal in detail. She said, "So I use Kerrygold butter and just a touch of olive oil so the butter doesn't burn, and I salt and pepper the baby lamb chops and throw them in, and that's it." She noted that she specifically uses salted butter, not unsalted. It's also clear that Kerrygold is her go-to butter brand — and we agree, as we have Kerrygold listed among our seven butter and margarine brands you should buy.
Describing why she loves the meal so much, Parker added: "You can taste all the fat. You can smell the fat when it's cooking. And [it's] simple. Put them in the pan with olive oil and salt and pepper and, ah, heaven!" In the interview, Parker mentions both pork and lamb chops, so it seems she uses this simple method of adding butter and olive oil (with salt and pepper seasoning) for both. With this in mind, feel free to choose either meat option to try out Parker's comfort meal. And if you go with the latter, make sure to remember the tip to keep in mind when buying lamb chops: Buy cuts that are at least one inch thick.
How to customize Parker's comfort meal — and what to serve with it
Sarah Jessica Parker's simple pork or lamb chops will likely be delicious just as they are — after all, the right amount of butter can go a long way. But you may also want to add a bit of flavor or just switch it up a bit while still keeping it simple. In fact, you can make a huge difference just by adding a couple of extra seasonings.
For example, our simple seared pork chops recipe also uses butter, salt, and pepper but adds in granulated garlic and sweet paprika, too. If you're going with lamb instead, you can take inspiration from our Greek-style lamb chops by adding a squeeze of fresh lemon, garlic, and dried oregano. Actually, many dried herb options that you may have in your cabinet — such as thyme or rosemary — would work with either lamb or pork chops.
After you've added a bit of extra seasoning, all that's left to do is figure out the perfect side dish. If you're going with lamb, you could try out a jicama salad with mint crema, as lamb and mint pair exceptionally well together. Additionally, lamb is one of the best dishes to pair with rice pilaf. Meanwhile, apples and pork are a perfect match; if you go with pork, try a gorgonzola and apple salad for the side. Buttery mashed potatoes are another dish that's commonly paired with pork chops, and they round out Parker's pork (or lamb) chops to make the perfect buttery comfort meal.