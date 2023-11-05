The Tip To Keep In Mind When Shopping For Lamb Chops

Whether you're in the market for lamb chops for a special occasion or you just want something a little different for dinner tonight, the first thing to know about the tender bits is that there are two kinds of chops. If you're thinking of lamb chops with long rib bones attached, those are lamb rib chops. These are mostly sold as part of a full rack of lamb, but sometimes you can find them pre-cut in the grab-and-go coolers at bigger grocery stores. If not, the butcher at your grocery store will be happy to cut some rib chops for you by request.

The other style of lamb chops looks like tiny T-bone steaks with a slice of bone attached to the meat. These chops include both the loin and the tenderloin (which are two separate cuts), just like a steak — and these are simply known as lamb loin chops. Loin chops tend to be a little easier to find in the meat case than rib chops.

Rib chops will usually all be the same thickness because lambs are processed at around the same age and size, so the racks are fairly uniform in size. When the butcher cuts the ribs apart, they simply slice through the center of the meat between each rib bone. Loin chops, on the other hand, are cut with a meat saw, so they can be of any thickness. These are the chops you need to check for size.