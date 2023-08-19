The Instant Ramen Hack For A Cheesy Twist On The Classic

One of the most beautiful things about ramen is how customizable it is. Making a bowl can be as simple as cooking noodles and sprinkling in a powder packet full of flavor. But if you want to upgrade the dish, you can add in a variety of proteins, vegetables, and seasonings to make ramen more flavorful.

One topping that may not be as commonly considered is cheese. The dairy product isn't often found in many Asian dishes, and since ramen is typically considered a Japanese dish (though its roots lie in China), it isn't considered a traditional topping. However, just because it diverts from the norm doesn't mean it should be shunned. In fact, adding some cheese could add an extra delicious element to the dish.

One Reddit user even left a comment on a post about enhancing bowls of instant ramen, noting that when the cheese melts fully into the broth, it can add some extra creaminess. Or, if the cheese clings instead to the noodles, it can make for an extra cheesy bite.