The Instant Ramen Hack For A Cheesy Twist On The Classic
One of the most beautiful things about ramen is how customizable it is. Making a bowl can be as simple as cooking noodles and sprinkling in a powder packet full of flavor. But if you want to upgrade the dish, you can add in a variety of proteins, vegetables, and seasonings to make ramen more flavorful.
One topping that may not be as commonly considered is cheese. The dairy product isn't often found in many Asian dishes, and since ramen is typically considered a Japanese dish (though its roots lie in China), it isn't considered a traditional topping. However, just because it diverts from the norm doesn't mean it should be shunned. In fact, adding some cheese could add an extra delicious element to the dish.
One Reddit user even left a comment on a post about enhancing bowls of instant ramen, noting that when the cheese melts fully into the broth, it can add some extra creaminess. Or, if the cheese clings instead to the noodles, it can make for an extra cheesy bite.
The cheese makes dishes less spicy
Although cheesy ramen may sound a little strange at first, it's actually a pretty common addition, particularly among Korean Americans. Some Korean dishes, like buldak and dak-galbi also add cheese to mitigate the spiciness of the food. So, it makes sense that cheese would sneak over to a ramen addition, too, particularly if chili oil or peppers are added in as toppings.
The cheese not only adds some extra flavor into the dish, but it can also alter the texture. Allowing the cheese to melt fully into the broth can make it a little thicker and richer. Or, if the cheese melts on the noodles, it can flavor them, as well. The New York Times even titled the ramen variation as "perfect instant ramen," which published the recipe in 2014.
Chef Roy Choi is particularly fond of adding American cheese to ramen, though there are a few cheeses that melt equally well, and can add their own improvements to the dish when done correctly.
Some cheeses work better than others
American cheese — known for its salty, processed flavor — breaks down well to blend with the broth found in ramen. In fact, the cheese is actually made specifically to melt well. Cheddar doesn't do so well on its own, but when it's blended with other cheeses (like pepper jack), the higher moisture content will help it to melt a little more nicely.
Two Italian cheeses — mozzarella and parmesan — also do well in the dish. Mozzarella, though more commonly found atop pizzas, lends its creamy, chewy texture to ramen dishes, though some recommend using it only in noodle dishes, sans broth. However, its mild flavor could pair well with more spicy dishes, like this spicy shoyu ramen. Parmesan also won't generally melt well in a broth-heavy soup, but it can serve as a tasty sprinkle on top of the dish.
This cheesy addition has gained so much popularity, in fact, that the ramen brand Maruchan even added the flavor to its instant ramen offerings. The next time you make a quick packet of instant ramen, consider grabbing some cheese to add on top — you might just find your new favorite topping.