How Frozen Lemonade Came To Be A Rhode Island Staple

No matter where you live, there's a good chance that a hot day will have you craving a frozen beverage of some sort. That could mean a slushie from a convenience store, a movie theater Icee — or, if you're in the state of Rhode Island, the first thing that comes to mind is probably Del's frozen lemonade.

You might be familiar with the brand even if you've never stepped foot in the Ocean State: Today, Del's has locations as far off as Las Vegas and Fort Myers, Florida. However, the company still has its headquarters in Cranston, Rhode Island, where it was first established in 1948 by a family of Italian immigrants. And chances are, Del's will be closely associated with Rhode Island for as long as it exists, having become one of the state's signature noshes. It even has an official collaboration with Narragansett Brewery: A shandy made with a mix of its famous lager and Del's lemonade.

If you've never had the pleasure of a cold Del's on a hot day, know that it tastes exactly how it sounds — a deliciously tangy-sweet lemonade blended into a soft slush. And unlike most slushie drinks, the traditional way to drink Del's is sans straw, straight from the paper cup. Using a straw, or heaven forbid, a spoon, will give you away as a tourist immediately. It may be a simple treat, but it's one with a rich history and consistent popularity with generations of Rhode Islanders.