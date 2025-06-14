Julia Roberts' Go-To Dinner Is Only 3 Ingredients And Super Easy To Make
When it comes to making dinner, movie star Julia Roberts has something in common with a lot of us: She likes a simple, easy-to-make meal. In fact, her favorite go-to dinner consists of just three ingredients.
In a 2017 interview with People, Roberts revealed what she eats in a typical day — including a simple yet satisfying dinner. It consists of just wild salmon, avocado, and brown rice, as well as whatever seasoning you use for your salmon. She also includes wine with this go-to dinner, so if you want the full Roberts dinner experience, be sure to pair the meal with a glass of your favorite vino.
As for the food itself, if you're not already familiar, you can check out our guide on the types of rice and how to cook them — including Roberts' preferred brown rice. For a super simple method, you can also make instant pot brown rice. Then, if you don't already have a go-to salmon recipe, you can opt for our easy air fryer salmon. Finally, all that's left to do is slice up an avocado and assemble the dish.
How to customize Roberts' favorite dish
Julia Roberts' favorite dinner is definitely a delicious meal as-is, but there are also small ways to customize it if it doesn't quite fit with your preferences. For one, you can swap out the brown rice for white. And if you're not in the mood for avocado, you can replace that with a different veggie or two. Perhaps you can quickly sauté some bell pepper and onion. Or you can make a tray of simple roasted classic vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots.
One of the best ways to customize this dish is to switch up how you're cooking your salmon. If you want something a little less simple — but still easy to make — you can try our sweet and spicy salmon. Other options include marinated cucumber-lime salmon and parmesan-crusted salmon.
Finally, you can jazz up the dish by adding a drizzle of a delicious sauce to soak into the rice and add flavor to the salmon. Some tasty options include sweet and sour, teriyaki sauce, or even a spicy mayo. There's also beurre blanc, which is the sauce that makes eating vegetables fun. Whatever customizations you decide on, this meal is essentially guaranteed to be filling and satisfying. Then, you can end the night the same way that Roberts likes to: with a chocolate chip cookie for dessert.