Julia Roberts' Go-To Dinner Is Only 3 Ingredients And Super Easy To Make

When it comes to making dinner, movie star Julia Roberts has something in common with a lot of us: She likes a simple, easy-to-make meal. In fact, her favorite go-to dinner consists of just three ingredients.

In a 2017 interview with People, Roberts revealed what she eats in a typical day — including a simple yet satisfying dinner. It consists of just wild salmon, avocado, and brown rice, as well as whatever seasoning you use for your salmon. She also includes wine with this go-to dinner, so if you want the full Roberts dinner experience, be sure to pair the meal with a glass of your favorite vino.

As for the food itself, if you're not already familiar, you can check out our guide on the types of rice and how to cook them — including Roberts' preferred brown rice. For a super simple method, you can also make instant pot brown rice. Then, if you don't already have a go-to salmon recipe, you can opt for our easy air fryer salmon. Finally, all that's left to do is slice up an avocado and assemble the dish.