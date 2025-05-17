We all know how important it is to include vegetables in our diet, but it can be hard to find unique ways to cook them that are delicious. Maybe you've gotten tired of your go-to simple roasted veggies or you want to move beyond throwing a few vegetables into a stir fry. If you agree with any of this, then you need to know about the one sauce that makes eating vegetables fun, recommended to us by an expert: Hugo Bolaños, the executive chef at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village.

The sauce in question? A beurre blanc. Bolaños says, "A good beurre blanc strikes the perfect balance between richness and acidity. It's well-balanced and adds a great umami flavor to vegetables. When done right, beurre blanc doesn't overpower — it elevates." If you're unfamiliar, a beurre blanc is a classic French sauce that's made with butter, shallots, white wine and white wine vinegar. It's rich and buttery, as well as a little bit sweet and a little bit tangy.