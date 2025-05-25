You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Recreate Elton John's Favorite UK Sandwich
You may think that Elton John's favorite sandwich is something super fancy and elevated — after all, he's one of the most famous musicians alive today. In reality, his favorite is something super simple that consists of only three ingredients: cheese, tomato, and whole wheat bread. The musician revealed this while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during a rapid-fire questionnaire. As for an explanation, John simply said, "I'm a plain guy."
With that in mind, it really couldn't be easier to make John's favorite sandwich at home. Next time you're at the grocery store, buy tomatoes, whole wheat bread, and your favorite cheese — since the musician didn't specify a cheese type, that part is completely up to you. Some great options include mozzarella, cheddar, and even jack cheese (or, for a hint of spice, pepper jack).
You also get to decide the answer to another important question: to toast or not to toast the bread? Similarly, you can even turn it more into a grilled cheese with tomato, even though John likely eats it cold (that's more in line with the "plain" idea). Still, even in the form of grilled cheese, this contains the same ingredients as the musician's favorite.
How to upgrade John's tomato and cheese sandwich
If you're not someone who likes your food "plain," like Elton John, then you may want to upgrade this three-ingredient sandwich — perhaps with a fourth or even fifth ingredient. John's version is missing one thing that some sandwich lovers find essential: a condiment. If you agree that a sandwich needs one, otherwise it's too dry, then this is the first thing to add to upgrade it.
As for which condiment, something classic like mayo or mustard is always a great place to start. But if you're looking for something more elevated, try adding garlic aioli to the dish. Basil pesto could also be a great addition; it'd give the sandwich a fresh, nutty element.
If you want to add ingredients to bulk up the sandwich, bacon is a good idea. After all, bacon and tomato make for a perfect pairing, if you don't mind cooking up some strips on the stove. You can also just make the sandwich a BLT (with cheese) while you're at it. Or use a caprese sandwich for inspiration, and add basil to the tomato and cheese.