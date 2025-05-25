You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Recreate Elton John's Favorite UK Sandwich

You may think that Elton John's favorite sandwich is something super fancy and elevated — after all, he's one of the most famous musicians alive today. In reality, his favorite is something super simple that consists of only three ingredients: cheese, tomato, and whole wheat bread. The musician revealed this while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during a rapid-fire questionnaire. As for an explanation, John simply said, "I'm a plain guy."

With that in mind, it really couldn't be easier to make John's favorite sandwich at home. Next time you're at the grocery store, buy tomatoes, whole wheat bread, and your favorite cheese — since the musician didn't specify a cheese type, that part is completely up to you. Some great options include mozzarella, cheddar, and even jack cheese (or, for a hint of spice, pepper jack).

You also get to decide the answer to another important question: to toast or not to toast the bread? Similarly, you can even turn it more into a grilled cheese with tomato, even though John likely eats it cold (that's more in line with the "plain" idea). Still, even in the form of grilled cheese, this contains the same ingredients as the musician's favorite.