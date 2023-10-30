Your 'Fresh To Order' Burger From McDonald's Probably Isn't That Fresh

In 2018, McDonald's made a change to its Quarter Pounders when the chain swapped frozen burger patties for fresh ones, a move that resulted in a major financial boost. However, Mike Haracz, former corporate chef at McDonald's, warned fast food fans on TikTok that their chances of getting a fresh burger from the chain are slim. That's because approximately 93% of McDonald's locations are run by franchisees, who may go against the directives from corporate in the interest of efficiency and profits.

Per the McDonald's website, only the Quarter Pounders are made using fresh ground beef. Other sandwiches, such as the iconic Big Mac, still use frozen ground beef. However, McDonald's states that fresh patties are "available at most restaurants in the contiguous U.S.," which means customers have no guarantee of fresh patties at their McDonald's location. Because cooking a fresh burger patty requires a different approach, some franchisees choose to sidestep the process and create Quarter Pounders with frozen patties instead.