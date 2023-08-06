Quick And Easy Chamoy Recipe

If you haven't been lucky enough to try chamoy before, you're in for a treat. Chamoy is a Mexican savory sauce, sometimes found as a paste, that is often paired with sweet foods like fruit to provide a subtly spicy contrast. It can vary in terms of heat, texture, and even taste, as it can be made from different types of fruits.

Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us this recipe for quick and easy chamoy. "No need to ferment your own fruit for this recipe," Carli says. "This chamoy is best for the home cooks because it starts with store-bought apricot preserves." Because Carli's recipe begins with apricot preserves, you'll notice that the flavor is a bit more sweet and floral than other chamoy varieties from alternative fruits like plums or mangoes. We love this version because the resulting sauce is sweet, sour, with a bit of spice — a perfect balance of flavors.