20 Classic Florida Foods You Should Try At Least Once

Southern cuisine is unique, but Florida food is unique even among other Southern foods. This is because the state's cuisine has a range of influences that shaped it into what it is today, including Caribbean, Spanish, Greek, and various European styles. The people of the Sunshine State took these influences and merged them together to create something truly mouthwatering, creating many classic and unique Florida dishes you have to try at least once in your lifetime.

I was born and raised in Florida and grew up eating the foods you'll find on this list and even continue making them for my own family, despite moving away from my home state. On top of that, I spent more than 15 years working in the food industry, cross-training in hot foods and bakeries — this gives me unique insight into the best dishes Florida has to offer. Ready to discover your new favorite dishes, courtesy of Florida's melting pot of ingenuity?