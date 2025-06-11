20 Classic Florida Foods You Should Try At Least Once
Southern cuisine is unique, but Florida food is unique even among other Southern foods. This is because the state's cuisine has a range of influences that shaped it into what it is today, including Caribbean, Spanish, Greek, and various European styles. The people of the Sunshine State took these influences and merged them together to create something truly mouthwatering, creating many classic and unique Florida dishes you have to try at least once in your lifetime.
I was born and raised in Florida and grew up eating the foods you'll find on this list and even continue making them for my own family, despite moving away from my home state. On top of that, I spent more than 15 years working in the food industry, cross-training in hot foods and bakeries — this gives me unique insight into the best dishes Florida has to offer. Ready to discover your new favorite dishes, courtesy of Florida's melting pot of ingenuity?
1. Gator tail
Alligators are abundant in Florida, and well, people naturally eat what's abundant in their regions — hence, the popularity of gator meat in the Sunshine State. Or their tails, at least. You'll find gator tail in the grocery store, if you want to cook it yourself, or at a multitude of restaurants throughout Florida. It may sound cliche, but the taste is very close to chicken, with the mildest notes of fishiness. In fact, I think the texture is more like scallops.
There are several ways this dish can be prepared, but there are two fairly standard options. Either the gator tail can be chopped into small pieces, breaded, and deep-fried, or it can be cut into larger strips and grilled, often using beer for extra flavor. In either situation, gator tail will generally be served with a sauce. While a spicy, mayo-based Cajun Remoulade is most common, it's not unheard of for it to be served with barbecue, honey mustard, ranch, or other popular dipping sauces.
2. Boiled peanuts
Boiled peanuts are exactly what they sound like — peanuts that are boiled. However, it isn't the peanuts you'll find in small bags or the ones you can purchase in the shell at your local grocery store. For the best results, these need to be green peanuts. Although they're most commonly cooked for a long time in salted water, you can add garlic or Cajun seasonings as well. The peanuts become very soft and salty, absorbing any flavors added to the water.
The best boiled peanuts you'll find in Florida are at roadside stands. In fact, there are a multitude of people who sell them basically out of the back of their trucks, and these are the best. But, if you don't feel confident buying food off the side of the road, your second best bets are corner stores and gas stations.
3. Kumquats
Kumquats are a type of citrus fruit you can just pop in your mouth and eat, skin and all. But, before you do that, be warned that they can be incredibly sour before offering a hint of sweetness. My hometown of Dade City, Florida, is one of the few places that grow these exotic citrus fruits, and there's even a festival to commemorate it.
Although the city is the best place to find a kumquat, it isn't the only one. You can find them in some roadside produce stands throughout the state, and even in select grocery stores throughout the nation. I know for a fact that they were temporarily available in Vineland, New Jersey, so it might be worth looking at your own local grocer — the taste of Florida might be closer than you think.
4. Key lime pie
Key Lime Pie is a sweet, creamy dish with a moderate amount of tartness thanks to its signature Key limes. Besides the citrus fruit, the dish is usually made with sweetened condensed milk and egg yolks, which form the custard that's served inside of a graham cracker crust.
You can find Key lime pie at almost any restaurant with a dessert menu in Florida — or you can simply make your own Key lime pie. It's especially popular in southern Florida, around the Keys. The smell of this dish is heavenly, with a fresh citrus mixing with sweet cream notes and the faintest hint of spice from the graham cracker crust.
5. Cuban sandwich
A Cuban is my favorite sandwich and once you try it, it just might be yours, too. Roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and yellow mustard are combined inside fresh Cuban bread before being pressed thin. The pressing combines all the flavors and allows the juices from the meats to really seep into the bread — plus, it makes it easier to eat.
Cuban sandwiches can be found all over Florida. They're especially popular in Southern Florida, around Miami, but you can find them at 7-11s and other corner stores throughout the Sunshine State. You can also find them at many mom-and-pop restaurants — but the best ones you'll find are at authentic Cuban eateries.
6. Fried green tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes are green tomatoes that have been breaded and fried in oil, generally in a cast iron skillet or a metal pan, although some places use a deep fryer. This item can be found at Southern-styled restaurants throughout Florida, including many mom-and-pop shops, but won't likely be available at most chains or ethnic places.
The tomatoes have a slightly tangy flavor profile that's perfectly balanced by the starchy, umami breading. Although some people serve these with gravy, I like to eat them plain — or, sometimes, I add a little Louisiana Hot Sauce on top.
7. Shrimp and grits
Technically speaking, there are about a dozen ways to make shrimp and grits, but, it will always start with a bowl of grits seasoned with butter, salt, and pepper. After that, it'll be topped with shrimp, but how the seafood is seasoned and whether or not it comes in a sauce can vary.
One of my favorite variations features spicy Cajun sauce, which packs a little heat. I also enjoy a thin, light butter sauce with a bit of garlic, salt, and some freshly squeezed lime or lemon juice. — lime is my preference. Find this for breakfast or lunch at most coastal seafood places throughout Florida.
8. Ceviche
Ceviche is made with raw fish and is "cooked" by marinating it in citrus juices for an extended time. The end result is firm, nearly translucent diced fish that's most often served with some combination of seasonings, cilantro, onions, and peppers.
You're more likely to find ceviche at higher-end coastal seafood restaurants. It's also popular in the Florida Keys, as well as around Miami and West Palm Beach. This is one dish where Spanish influences shine. Ceviche is the national dish of Peru, and different versions of it are often eaten in other South American countries.
9. Freshly squeezed Florida orange juice
You may have had stuff labeled "Florida Orange Juice" from the store, but, if you've never had it freshly squeezed at a roadside stand in front of a citrus farm, then you haven't experienced the absolute joy of Florida orange juice. Farm-to-table restaurants throughout the state are also great places to find it.
Fresh Florida orange juice is a little sweeter and tangier than what you'll find in the store — maybe this is because nothing has been added to tone down the flavors (like ingredients meant to make the juice last longer). It also has a distinct earthiness that I feel the bottling process gets rid of. Trust me — normal orange juice will never taste the same to you again after you try this.
10. Pub Sub
A "Pub Sub" is a sandwich from the grocery chain, Publix, which originated in Florida and has locations throughout the state (and beyond). There isn't a single sandwich you should choose because all of them are amazing. The bread is fresh and fluffy with a crispy exterior, while the meats, cheeses, and toppings always taste extra fresh and delicious.
Although there are limitless customization options, I do have a few basic order suggestions if you're going to try your first Pub Sub. The Boar's Head Turkey Sub is the perfect option if you're heading to the beach or outdoors for a picnic. But, if you're looking for a hearty supper, look no further than the Publix Deli Ultimate Sub, which features three types of meat with cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a sub roll.
11. Cuban coffee
Coffee enthusiasts need to put Cuban coffee on their radar. This sweet, strong drink is espresso-based, meaning it packs a lot of caffeine in a small amount. If you drink your coffee black, you'll likely enjoy a cup, since it doesn't usually come with cream. However, you can use as much sugar as you'd like.
Another highly concentrated type of coffee you might find around Florida is Greek coffee. It comes with grounds inside, which are allowed to settle before drinking, and it's so strong you'll usually be served a glass of water on the side. So, if you enjoy your Cuban coffee, make sure to shoot over to Tarpon Springs for Greek coffee and other cultural delicacies.
12. Florida BBQ
Every American state and region has its own signature BBQ recipe, and Florida is no exception. In this case, the flavors and techniques blend standard southern barbecue with Cuban and Caribbean influences to create a unique, one-of-a-kind dish. The best part? It should be available at almost any non-ethnic eatery in Florida that serves supper.
The barbecue sauce you'll find in the Sunshine State begins with a standard tomato base, as opposed to the vinegar-based sauce you'll find in North Carolina. To this, honey and choice seasonings are added to create a sweet, tangy sauce that's finger-lickin' good. This is primarily added to pork, beef, and chicken. You can also find fantastic Jamaican jerk chicken and barbecue smoked mullet in Florida if you're feeling adventurous.
13. Stone crabs
Even if you're not a big seafood fan, you might still want to give Stone crabs a chance. They have a milder seafood taste compared to other types of crabs, and they're a little sweet. In fact, they're more like lobster in taste and texture.
You'll most often find stone crab claws available, but it's possible to find other parts being served as well. They are served cold with a side of mustard sauce at many coastal seafood places — or even farther inwards, especially in Southern Florida.
14. Tarpon Springs Greek salad
Tarpon Springs is Florida's Greek cultural center, where many of the nation's families settled along the sponge docks. The Tarpon Springs Greek salad is a unique twist on the traditional dish that starts with a mound of potato salad. All the usual fixings of a Greek salad surround the potato salad, including lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese, as well as a handful of pepperoncini.
The taste is an explosion of flavors that I just love. The produce provides distinct fresh, earthy, and sweet notes, while the potato salad is predominately creamy and umami. The feta cheese is salty, and the pepperoncini adds just a hint of spice. Find this almost exclusively in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
15. Tarpon Springs gyro
While the Greek salad you'll find in Tarpon Springs is anything but traditional, the gyros you'll find ooze absolute authenticity — you'll even find lamb or beef being slowly roasted on electric spits inside many of the restaurants along the sponge docks. A gyro is a Greek sandwich of sorts that features roasted meat, tzatziki sauce, tomato, and onion served inside pita bread. Some places will also add thinly shredded lettuce.
Find this dish in Tarpon Springs and at Greek restaurants throughout Florida — or the nation, really. You'll be met with a deep umami dish with creamy notes, earthy tones, and a distinct starchiness throughout. It's as mouthwatering as it sounds.
16. Rum cake
Rum cake is essentially a pound cake soaked in a sweet rum laced with buttery notes and strong vanilla tones. It's a popular dessert that perfectly showcases Florida's Caribbean influence.
Although you can find rum cakes made fresh at eateries throughout Florida, they can also be bought in grocery and convenience stores throughout Florida. They're usually found in paper-like packages, but it's not uncommon to see them in little plastic dishes, either. And, just in case you're wondering — no, you can't get intoxicated from eating rum cake as most of the alcohol evaporates during the cooking process.
17. Conch fritters
These seafood-based fritters are fried balls of dough that contain chopped Florida conch meat and vegetables with seasonings based on your personal preference. My favorite seasonings are salt, pepper, garlic, red chili flakes, and a little bit of lemon zest. The texture is similar to hushpuppies, but the small bits of seafood inside provide some textural complexity.
You can find these primarily in coastal seafood eateries, but it's not uncommon to find them throughout the state as well. The taste has a distinct hit of the ocean interspersed with richly umami notes and the faintest hints of sweetness throughout. The seasonings used can also contribute to the flavor profile in varying ways, adding heat or citrusy notes. You'll most often find these served with a sauce — one that's mayo-based with either Old Bay or Cajun. However, you can always ask for them to be served with a more common sauce like ranch or honey mustard, if you prefer.
18. Fried mullet
Mullet is a type of fish that has a gizzard, which is unusual in the fish world. You'll find people fishing for these using a technique called cast-netting, and they're found in abundance in some areas, like Clearwater and Dunedin, Florida. Although there are several ways to prepare the fish, the most common method is to cut them into strips, then bread and fry them. When being served young mullet, you may be served the entire fish breaded.
Mullet has a texture like catfish but it's a little less flaky, and the taste isn't as fishy as other species I've had. The starchy, umami breading perfectly balances this mild fishiness, making it taste even less like the ocean. Whenever I've been served mullet, I've eaten it sprinkled with malt vinegar and served with ketchup. However, some people put a little hot sauce in with their ketchup or eat it with mayo-based sauces instead.
19. Fried catfish
If you're noticing a trend in how many fried foods made the list, you're absolutely right — it is the South, after all. Fried catfish is another one of those fried Florida dishes you have to try at least once. It has a very similar texture to fried mullet, except that it's just slightly softer and flakier. When coated in batter and fried until golden brown, it gives the mild-flavored fish a taste combination that's a little sweet and slightly nutty.
You can find fried catfish throughout the state, primarily in restaurants specializing in Southern food or seafood. I like to pair mine with Southern potato salad, fried okra, and hush puppies with a wedge of lemon on the side.
20. Blackened Florida grouper
Florida grouper is a firm, white meat fish that has a somewhat strong fishy flavor. For the blackened version of the dish, it is heavily coated in a special blackening seasoning and fried in light oil over medium-high heat until crispy and cooked through. Although blackening seasoning can vary from one place to another, it's primarily made from cayenne pepper and paprika, with herbs thrown in for additional flavor.
You can find blackened Florida grouper at restaurants throughout the state, especially those along the coast. It's very common for it to be served with a fresh salad or even offered as an add-on topping to larger portioned salads. Grits, rice pilaf, vegetables, baked beans, and fried plantains are all excellent pairing options.