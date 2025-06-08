The KFC Side Order That Wastes Your Money

KFC may be best known for its chicken, but the fast food chain also has a variety of sides to choose from. For some, a KFC meal is not complete without a tasty side or two. But which sides actually justify the extra price? To help you differentiate the delicious sides that are worth adding to your order and the ones that you can skip, Daily Meal ranked every KFC side. And while our taste testers loved the mashed potatoes and the biscuits (which were placed in the top two spots), there was one that we found to be a total waste of money and ranked in last place: the corn.

The tester found that KFC's corn tasted like "frozen corn that you heat up in the microwave." In other words, it's not worth spending the extra cash when you can grab a bag of frozen corn from your local grocery store and make a batch of corn that has the same taste as KFC's — and comes with multiple servings, rather than just one. All in all, the tester thought that the corn should be your "last resort" when it comes to picking a side.

So how much is this unimpressive side anyway? At one location in Los Angeles, California, an individual side of corn is $3.99. You can also buy a "large" side for an extra two bucks. Keep in mind prices vary by location, so it may be priced slightly differently at your local KFC.