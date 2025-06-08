The KFC Side Order That Wastes Your Money
KFC may be best known for its chicken, but the fast food chain also has a variety of sides to choose from. For some, a KFC meal is not complete without a tasty side or two. But which sides actually justify the extra price? To help you differentiate the delicious sides that are worth adding to your order and the ones that you can skip, Daily Meal ranked every KFC side. And while our taste testers loved the mashed potatoes and the biscuits (which were placed in the top two spots), there was one that we found to be a total waste of money and ranked in last place: the corn.
The tester found that KFC's corn tasted like "frozen corn that you heat up in the microwave." In other words, it's not worth spending the extra cash when you can grab a bag of frozen corn from your local grocery store and make a batch of corn that has the same taste as KFC's — and comes with multiple servings, rather than just one. All in all, the tester thought that the corn should be your "last resort" when it comes to picking a side.
So how much is this unimpressive side anyway? At one location in Los Angeles, California, an individual side of corn is $3.99. You can also buy a "large" side for an extra two bucks. Keep in mind prices vary by location, so it may be priced slightly differently at your local KFC.
Use those few bucks on something other than KFC's corn
As our ranking reflects, the side of corn at KFC is simply not worth your money — and you're better off spending those few bucks on something else. At KFC, for the same price of $3.99 (exact price may vary), you can also get a side of fries, mashed potatoes and gravy, or mac and cheese — all of which placed higher than the corn in our taste test. Or, you can get three biscuits, which we named the second best side, for under the price of one individual side of corn.
If corn was the dish that was really on your mind, skip KFC altogether, and use your savings on kernels that are more worth your time. As we said, corn from the fried chicken chain is on par with a frozen bag found at the grocery store, which you can likely get at your local market for even cheaper — for example, a whole bag of corn in the freezer aisle at Walmart is priced at just below $1. Once secured, an air fryer is all you need to transform frozen corn in a flash — with this method, the veggie will taste even better than what you can get at KFC.
Additionally, you can even buy fresh corn for a better value than the lowest-ranked KFC side. While shopping at Walmart, you can get a four-count of corn on the cob for just $2.48. With this, you can make delicious recipes such as smoky grilled Mexican sweet corn or a warm grilled corn and edamame succotash salad.