An Air Fryer Is All You Need To Transform Frozen Corn In A Flash

Sweet corn is one of the quintessential foods of summer (especially for those whole hail from major farming states). If you're a corn-lover, you probably know the feeling of getting too excited about the harvest and accidentally buying too much. Luckily, you can always simply freeze your extra corn and save it for later. This also works if the corn you bought was from a batch that wasn't that great because, interestingly enough, frozen corn is sweeter than fresh corn. Another benefit of having frozen corn is that it is super easy to cook into a healthy and nutritious side dish — and if you use the air fryer, you don't even have to thaw it first.

In fact, using an air fryer to cook frozen corn (whether you bought it fresh and froze it yourself or bought it prebagged and frozen from the store) is one of the best methods because it makes for flavorful corn that isn't mushy. Cooking frozen corn on the stovetop in a skillet is a fine option, however, it requires more time and attention than the air fryer. With the air fryer, you can simply preheat it and pop the frozen corn inside.