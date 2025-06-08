The Controversial Way Barack Obama Likes To Order His Steaks

When you mix food and former U.S. presidents, you get food fights that are bigger than right versus left. Case in point, Barack Obama. As it turns out, the 44th President of the United States doesn't like a rare or medium rare steak, which is often considered the "gold standard." During a barbecue on the White House lawn that was captured in a YouTube video, the former President told celebrity chef Bobby Flay, "I'm a medium-well guy." It might seem like total and utter blasphemy to steak lovers and chefs, but to make up for the for it, he likes truffle butter on the side.

The steak orders of former U.S. Presidents vary widely, but most chefs and diners prefer a steak to be cooked to a perfect medium rare. This is because the longer it's cooked, the more juices escape and the tougher and chewier it can be. However, if you can stomach a little red, cooking steak medium rare allows the fat to render while ensuring the proteins don't break down. This creates the melt-in-your-mouth bite steak lovers adore. But before you get on a high horse, there are merits to a well done steak.