The Controversial Way Barack Obama Likes To Order His Steaks
When you mix food and former U.S. presidents, you get food fights that are bigger than right versus left. Case in point, Barack Obama. As it turns out, the 44th President of the United States doesn't like a rare or medium rare steak, which is often considered the "gold standard." During a barbecue on the White House lawn that was captured in a YouTube video, the former President told celebrity chef Bobby Flay, "I'm a medium-well guy." It might seem like total and utter blasphemy to steak lovers and chefs, but to make up for the for it, he likes truffle butter on the side.
The steak orders of former U.S. Presidents vary widely, but most chefs and diners prefer a steak to be cooked to a perfect medium rare. This is because the longer it's cooked, the more juices escape and the tougher and chewier it can be. However, if you can stomach a little red, cooking steak medium rare allows the fat to render while ensuring the proteins don't break down. This creates the melt-in-your-mouth bite steak lovers adore. But before you get on a high horse, there are merits to a well done steak.
Well done can be a safety measure
A steak cooked medium rare will be red and warm in the center but will only reach a temperature of about 130 degrees Fahrenheit. A well done steak is cooked to 150 to 160 degrees Fahrenheit. If you like to err on the conservative side of food safety, it's important to note that President Obama's desired doneness makes it less likely his steak will be susceptible to bacteria that cause foodborne illness. If you've ever had food poisoning, you know keeping salmonella and E. coli at bay is a must, especially if you are the leader of the free world. (If you're wondering what temperature to cook your steak to, check out our steak grilling temperature guide to remove the guesswork.)
While it might seem uncivilized to order a steak cooked until there is no pink showing, Obama is not the only president with this preference. Donald Trump not only likes his steak well done, he likes it with ketchup. Ronald Reagan also liked his steak devoid of pink (with a side of chili), and Harry Truman was on the same page. But that's the beauty of democracy when it comes to steak, you are free to have it cooked how you like.