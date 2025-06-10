The Bland Costco Frozen Breakfast Item We Ranked The Worst

If you like to keep things simple in the morning, then you've probably stocked up on frozen breakfast items before — there's nothing easier than having your morning meal ready within minutes. And if you shop at Costco, you have plenty of frozen breakfast options to choose from. Since some are better than others, to help you figure out which ones are worth your time and money, we ranked seven Costco frozen breakfast items, worst to best. Of course, one item had to come in last — and it was the Red's turkey sausage egg'wich. This breadless breakfast sandwich consists of two pieces of egg that act as the bread, complete with a piece of turkey sausage and a slice of cheese in the middle.

To put together this ranking, our tester made each item per the instructions, utilizing the air fryer when possible, then ranked the items based on a handful of key elements: flavor, aroma, convenience, preparation, and nutritional content. With all of that in mind, our tester found the Red's turkey sausage egg'wich to have an overall bland flavor, with a "mediocre" smell and a "spongy" egg texture.

On top of all of that, even the nutritional content had its downsides. While each sandwich is high in protein (17 grams) and fairly low in calories (190), it also has 5 grams of saturated fat, which is about 25% of the recommended daily value, and 590 milligrams of sodium, which is 26% of the daily value. So, it's no wonder that Costco shoppers are also divided over Red's egg'wich breakfast sandwiches.