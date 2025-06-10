The Bland Costco Frozen Breakfast Item We Ranked The Worst
If you like to keep things simple in the morning, then you've probably stocked up on frozen breakfast items before — there's nothing easier than having your morning meal ready within minutes. And if you shop at Costco, you have plenty of frozen breakfast options to choose from. Since some are better than others, to help you figure out which ones are worth your time and money, we ranked seven Costco frozen breakfast items, worst to best. Of course, one item had to come in last — and it was the Red's turkey sausage egg'wich. This breadless breakfast sandwich consists of two pieces of egg that act as the bread, complete with a piece of turkey sausage and a slice of cheese in the middle.
To put together this ranking, our tester made each item per the instructions, utilizing the air fryer when possible, then ranked the items based on a handful of key elements: flavor, aroma, convenience, preparation, and nutritional content. With all of that in mind, our tester found the Red's turkey sausage egg'wich to have an overall bland flavor, with a "mediocre" smell and a "spongy" egg texture.
On top of all of that, even the nutritional content had its downsides. While each sandwich is high in protein (17 grams) and fairly low in calories (190), it also has 5 grams of saturated fat, which is about 25% of the recommended daily value, and 590 milligrams of sodium, which is 26% of the daily value. So, it's no wonder that Costco shoppers are also divided over Red's egg'wich breakfast sandwiches.
Try making your own egg'wich instead
Since the consensus seems to be that the Red's turkey sausage egg'wich from Costco isn't worth your time or money, you'll need to find an alternative if you want to enjoy an egg'wich in the morning. While you could try out other brands, you may be better off just making the breadless sandwich at home. You can even meal-prep a large batch, then store them in the freezer until you're ready to pop one in the microwave for a quick breakfast — it will be just like you bought a box of frozen breakfast sandwiches from Costco, except tastier.
You can prep the eggs in a baking sheet, then cut them into the shape of bread slices. While many store-bought egg'wich options are circular, a square shape works just as well. Plus, if you make the sandwiches at home, you can choose exactly what goes in the middle.
To make a better version of the Red's egg'wich we tried, you'll want to use turkey sausage, but feel free to swap that out for your breakfast sausage of choice. You can make the sausage from scratch to keep the sandwiches fully homemade or, to make things easier, simply use your favorite store-bought sausage patties. If you're not sure what brands are worth it, you can check out our guide on the best and worst sausage brands to buy at the grocery store. Finally, choose your favorite type of cheese to include, and your egg'wich is complete!