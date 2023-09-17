7 Best Sausage Brands To Buy At The Grocery Store And 7 You Might Want To Avoid

In case you didn't know it, sausages are pretty popular. This evergreen meat item is a fixture in breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes around the entire world, and its widespread appeal has led to seemingly endless variations and equally endless sales. In 2019, consumers in the United States spent just over 44 billion dollars on sausages (per Statista), with that amount set to size by several billion dollars by the end of 2023.

Sausages are one of the most adaptable meat sources out there. Not only do they fit into pretty much every dish going, from pastas to casseroles, to good old hot dogs, but they can act capably as a flavor base for a host of seasonings. You're as likely to find sausages flavored with apples, cheese, maple syrup, or hot sauce, as you are to find them with just their meat and a few choice seasonings. And as sausages are one of the easiest meat items for plant-based food producers to replicate, they've long been a favorite for vegetarians and vegans, meaning everyone can enjoy them.

But getting the right kind is crucial. Thanks to sausage's popularity around the world, there are dozens of sausage brands out there vying for your attention, and not all of them cut the mustard. Sausage brands can vary widely in the quality of their ingredients, nutritional goodness, and sheer taste, and we're here to separate the good from the bad.