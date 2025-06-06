How To Order A Margarita The George Clooney Way
George Clooney is more than just a famous actor known for his suave screen presence. Believe it or not, he's also the co-founder of the enduringly popular Casamigos tequila brand, using a recipe the actor first invented with two friends as a private tequila just for them. The success of Casamigos proves that Clooney knows a thing or two about great tequila, making his jalapeño cucumber margarita recommendation worth a shot (so to speak).
Clooney's margarita order is easy to create. Combine 2 ounces of Casamigos blanco, 1 ounce of fresh lime juice, ½ ounce of simple syrup, two cucumber slices, and one jalapeño slice in a shaker. Muddle the slices and shake vigorously. Use a fine strainer to pour the drink into your glass, then add fresh ice and garnish with an additional slice of cucumber and jalapeño.
If properly made, Clooney's jalapeño cucumber margarita should be an exceptionally smooth cocktail. Muddling the ingredients helps their flavors blend better with tequila, and the fine strainer prevents a pulpy mess. The cocktail should have clear spicy notes from the jalapeño, balanced by the freshness of the cucumber.
Does Clooney's margarita really need Casamigos?
Classic cocktails often have fascinating origins, including the margarita. It was invented by a Tijuana restaurateur named Carlos "Danny" Herrera for Marjorie King, a showgirl and actress during the Golden Age of Hollywood. King was allergic to all liquor except tequila, which she also couldn't drink straight. Herrera added Cointreau and a splash of lemon to a concoction and named his new legend the margarita as a Spanish homage to Marjorie's name.
Much like the classic margarita can be made with any tequila, though, so too can George Clooney's version. The Casamigos co-founder's recipe, of course, calls for Casamigos, but it can be somewhat pricey. And you don't need expensive tequila to make a great margarita, because other high-quality ingredients — like fresh lime juice, cucumbers, and jalapeños — can elevate the entire cocktail.
For a more affordable version of this jalapeño cucumber margarita, consider Espolòn, which won Daily Meal's ranking of 13 popular tequila brands. Espolòn beat the competition, including Casamigos, for its rich and complex flavor at a great price that's about ⅔ the cost of Casamigos. While Clooney's bottle is certainly delicious, lower prices don't necessarily mean worse tequila — or margaritas.