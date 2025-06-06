How To Order A Margarita The George Clooney Way

George Clooney is more than just a famous actor known for his suave screen presence. Believe it or not, he's also the co-founder of the enduringly popular Casamigos tequila brand, using a recipe the actor first invented with two friends as a private tequila just for them. The success of Casamigos proves that Clooney knows a thing or two about great tequila, making his jalapeño cucumber margarita recommendation worth a shot (so to speak).

Clooney's margarita order is easy to create. Combine 2 ounces of Casamigos blanco, 1 ounce of fresh lime juice, ½ ounce of simple syrup, two cucumber slices, and one jalapeño slice in a shaker. Muddle the slices and shake vigorously. Use a fine strainer to pour the drink into your glass, then add fresh ice and garnish with an additional slice of cucumber and jalapeño.

If properly made, Clooney's jalapeño cucumber margarita should be an exceptionally smooth cocktail. Muddling the ingredients helps their flavors blend better with tequila, and the fine strainer prevents a pulpy mess. The cocktail should have clear spicy notes from the jalapeño, balanced by the freshness of the cucumber.