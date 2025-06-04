Where To Find The Caramel Sauce Brand Used By Starbucks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Perhaps after seeing fewer discounts at your local Starbucks, you've decided to save a few bucks by making coffee at home. But without that delicious caramel sauce, your daily caramel macchiato just isn't the same. How do you recreate that perfect buttery-sweet rendition in your own kitchen?

Even after trying a range of different products, you still feel like the only way to experience that bliss again is to return to the source. Before you drop a Hamilton on a venti, we may have a solution. The caramel sauce brand used by Starbucks is called Fontana, and it's available for online ordering.

Found at Walmart and Amazon, Fontana's caramel sauce is often listed or described as Starbucks' signature sauce. The sticker on Walmart's 63-ounce jug even states it's "manufactured for Starbucks Coffee Company," although the Seattle-based roaster hasn't confirmed the connection.