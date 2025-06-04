Where To Find The Caramel Sauce Brand Used By Starbucks
Perhaps after seeing fewer discounts at your local Starbucks, you've decided to save a few bucks by making coffee at home. But without that delicious caramel sauce, your daily caramel macchiato just isn't the same. How do you recreate that perfect buttery-sweet rendition in your own kitchen?
Even after trying a range of different products, you still feel like the only way to experience that bliss again is to return to the source. Before you drop a Hamilton on a venti, we may have a solution. The caramel sauce brand used by Starbucks is called Fontana, and it's available for online ordering.
Found at Walmart and Amazon, Fontana's caramel sauce is often listed or described as Starbucks' signature sauce. The sticker on Walmart's 63-ounce jug even states it's "manufactured for Starbucks Coffee Company," although the Seattle-based roaster hasn't confirmed the connection.
Using Fontana caramel sauce
While drizzling a couple pumps of Fontana's caramel sauce onto your homemade latte is likely what you buy this for, you're going to have to drink a lot of coffee to get through the whole 63-ounce bottle. Luckily, there are all kinds of ways to enjoy the thick, rich caramel sauce, from swirling it onto a slice of Southern-style sweet potato pie and adding the finishing touches to a Milky Way melt, to upgrading your espresso martini.
It will never be quite the same as walking into a nearby store to savor an iced caramel Frappuccino with a classic Starbucks breakfast sandwich that's leagues above the rest. Still, it's hard to beat the affordability, comfort, and self-satisfaction you enjoy when brewing an incredible cup of coffee at home.