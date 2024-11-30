A Classic Starbucks Breakfast Sandwich Is Leagues Above The Rest
Is there anything better than a breakfast sandwich? (Spoiler: There is not.) Whether you like them with bacon, sausage, or brisket — the variations of breakfast sandwiches are endless — there's no denying that this go-to breakfast is a total classic. And while a homemade breakfast sandwich is hard to beat, one sandwich at Starbucks gives it a run for its money.
Starbucks is home to a variety of breakfast treats, such as pastries, wraps, and (you guessed it) breakfast sandwiches. While the bacon, egg, and smoked gouda ciabatta sandwich is especially yummy, and the egg, pesto, and mozzarella sandwich is an excellent twist on a classic, there's no topping the widely loved favorite on the Starbucks menu: The sausage, cheddar, and egg sandwich.
Making its debut in 2006, the sausage, cheddar, and egg sandwich has since become a staple on the Starbucks menu. Its crispy-yet-soft English muffin bun is the perfect carrier of the salty, umami goodness of the sausage patty, a fluffy egg, and a slice of cheddar. But it's not all about the flavor — though, that is a huge part of it. When it comes to this Starbucks classic, its nutritional value also makes it top the charts.
Why the Stabucks sausage, cheddar, and egg sandwich is the menu's best
While it's different from a New York bodega's breakfast sandwich, the Starbucks sausage, cheddar, and egg sandwich is suitable for satiating the craving. When toasted, the English muffin forms a delicious crust as the subtle cheddar melts into a stomach-growl-inducing ooey-gooey texture. The egg, however, remains soft and fluffy and balances the sausage patty's salty, slightly spicy taste. Plain and simple: The sandwich is delicious. After all, Daily Meal tried all of them, and it still ranked as the best on the Starbucks menu. Seriously.
That's not all, though. This classic sandwich is known for being moderately nutritious, too. It clocks in at 480 calories and is a filling option for breakfast. Additionally, it's packed with protein — about 18 grams — thanks to the real egg patty and pork sausage.
However, it's worth noting that this sandwich is a bit high in sodium (890 milligrams) and has a fair amount of cholesterol — approximately 165 milligrams. But, compared to Starbucks's controversial chicken, maple butter, and egg sandwich — which has 1040 milligrams and slightly less protein (17 grams) — it's safe to say that the sausage, cheddar, and egg sandwich is the better option. Indulging in this delicious breakfast sandwich every once in a while won't impact you much at all — so order away!