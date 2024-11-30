A Classic Starbucks Breakfast Sandwich Is Leagues Above The Rest

Is there anything better than a breakfast sandwich? (Spoiler: There is not.) Whether you like them with bacon, sausage, or brisket — the variations of breakfast sandwiches are endless — there's no denying that this go-to breakfast is a total classic. And while a homemade breakfast sandwich is hard to beat, one sandwich at Starbucks gives it a run for its money.

Starbucks is home to a variety of breakfast treats, such as pastries, wraps, and (you guessed it) breakfast sandwiches. While the bacon, egg, and smoked gouda ciabatta sandwich is especially yummy, and the egg, pesto, and mozzarella sandwich is an excellent twist on a classic, there's no topping the widely loved favorite on the Starbucks menu: The sausage, cheddar, and egg sandwich.

Making its debut in 2006, the sausage, cheddar, and egg sandwich has since become a staple on the Starbucks menu. Its crispy-yet-soft English muffin bun is the perfect carrier of the salty, umami goodness of the sausage patty, a fluffy egg, and a slice of cheddar. But it's not all about the flavor — though, that is a huge part of it. When it comes to this Starbucks classic, its nutritional value also makes it top the charts.