Are You Allowed To Bring Fast Food Through Airport Security?
You're rushing to catch a flight when hunger pains suddenly strike. With airport food notoriously overpriced, you'd rather bring your own. Fortunately, several tempting fast food joints are en route to the airport. But here's the real question: Will your drive-through meal actually make it past airport security? The simple answer is yes ... but with a few key exceptions.
TSA allows food through security checkpoints, assuming those items are solids. Hamburgers, burritos, and sandwiches are all safe. You're even allowed to bring a whole charcuterie board on the plane – not that you'll find one at a fast food joint. However, anything classified as a liquid or gel falls under the 3-1-1 rule, meaning packed in a quart-sized bag with individual containers under 3.4 ounces each. This eliminates milkshakes, sodas, and soups entirely. And although it's debatable, we wouldn't chance bringing dishes with watery sauces like stews or chili either. However, if you happen to think ahead and freeze your soup or chili solid, this is technically a way to get 'liquid food' through airport security.
Of all the foods that won't clear airport security, sauces and spreadable pastes surprised us most. Those generous portions of hot sauce, salsa, peanut butter, and dips will catch security's attention — if they aren't in individual containers under 3.4 ounces each. Single-serving packets from fast-food restaurants, however, should pass without trouble. Though fast food is technically allowed past airport security, that doesn't necessarily mean you should consume it on your flight. Certain fast food items, especially messy and pungent meals, are best consumed in open spaces. When brought aboard, you won't be breaking any laws — just serious airplane etiquette.
Which fast foods you should avoid bringing on a flight
Anything with a strong odor is an obvious flight faux pas. Hard-boiled eggs pollute the cabin air with a sulfuric stench, while tuna fish can leave fellow passengers nauseated. Meanwhile, kimchi and curry taste delicious when you're the one eating it, but to everyone else, they're simply overwhelming aromas they'll resent you for unleashing. And on that note, avoid anything that causes gas on long-haul flights. That Taco Bell bean burrito sounds appealing now, but after takeoff, you'll be more concerned about flatulence than turbulence.
If turbulence does hit, messy foods become your worst enemy. Imagine chicken wings flying from your grip or meatballs escaping your sub and rolling down the aisle. You certainly won't be making any friends on that flight. Avoid the issue entirely by choosing tidy, inoffensive fast foods like wraps, sandwiches, or bowls.
The fast food container matters just as much as its contents. Airplanes have limited space, and that big pizza box is a hassle for both passengers and crew. Even if it fits under the seat in front of you, cramming it into tiny garbage cans is an ordeal. While aluminum foil-wrapped foods are allowed past security, they may trigger an additional inspection since the thin metal works as a shield, preventing TSA agents from identifying what's inside. Bringing that foil-wrapped burger won't land you in trouble, but expect potential delays.