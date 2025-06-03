Are You Allowed To Bring Fast Food Through Airport Security?

You're rushing to catch a flight when hunger pains suddenly strike. With airport food notoriously overpriced, you'd rather bring your own. Fortunately, several tempting fast food joints are en route to the airport. But here's the real question: Will your drive-through meal actually make it past airport security? The simple answer is yes ... but with a few key exceptions.

TSA allows food through security checkpoints, assuming those items are solids. Hamburgers, burritos, and sandwiches are all safe. You're even allowed to bring a whole charcuterie board on the plane – not that you'll find one at a fast food joint. However, anything classified as a liquid or gel falls under the 3-1-1 rule, meaning packed in a quart-sized bag with individual containers under 3.4 ounces each. This eliminates milkshakes, sodas, and soups entirely. And although it's debatable, we wouldn't chance bringing dishes with watery sauces like stews or chili either. However, if you happen to think ahead and freeze your soup or chili solid, this is technically a way to get 'liquid food' through airport security.

Of all the foods that won't clear airport security, sauces and spreadable pastes surprised us most. Those generous portions of hot sauce, salsa, peanut butter, and dips will catch security's attention — if they aren't in individual containers under 3.4 ounces each. Single-serving packets from fast-food restaurants, however, should pass without trouble. Though fast food is technically allowed past airport security, that doesn't necessarily mean you should consume it on your flight. Certain fast food items, especially messy and pungent meals, are best consumed in open spaces. When brought aboard, you won't be breaking any laws — just serious airplane etiquette.